How to Cancel Amazon Prime (and When a New Free-Trial Kicks In)

Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close, and if you took advantage of a free Prime member trial, there are a few things you need to know. During your trial period, you can take advantage of all Prime member perks offered by Amazon. (We highly recommend you watch both seasons of Fleabag before you do anything else).

However, after your free trial is up, Amazon will automatically charge your credit card for the full cost of membership, which is $119/year. To prevent any unwanted charges, here's how you can cancel your membership.

How do I know when my Prime membership ends?

You can see how much longer you have in your Prime trial by going to your Amazon account page. To get there, sign in to your Amazon account; at the top right side of the page, you'll see a "hi" message with your name. Open the drop-down menu below that message and select Your Account from the available options. From there, select the Prime option.

The resulting page will show how long you've been an Amazon Prime member, as well as the date you will be charged for your next year of Prime. If you have a bit of time before your trial ends or your membership renews, you can sign up for an email reminder three days before your renewal date.

If, by some accident of shipping, Amazon fails to deliver a package on time during your Prime membership, you can complain. As one possible form of repayment, the company might extend your membership by a month.

How do I cancel my Amazon Prime membership?

If you've decided you want to cancel your Prime membership, you can do so by clicking the End Membership button on the left side of the Manage Prime Membership Page. You'll find the link right below where your renewal date is listed.

Clicking the link will take you to another page, where you will have to confirm you want to cancel. You'll also have the opportunity on that page to get a reminder of when your trial or current membership is about to end.

Will I get a refund if I cancel my Amazon Prime membership?

If you haven't used your Amazon Prime membership since your credit card was charged, then you're eligible for a full refund, even though your trial period has already ended. That means if you realize a month down the line that you don't need the subscription, you can still cancel and get your money back. Otherwise, you have three days from when Amazon Prime charges your credit card to decide whether you want to cancel.

If you do cancel, Amazon may charge you the regular prices for any Prime benefits you used during that three-day period. Those benefits include music and book downloads and streaming. This policy depends on exactly what you've bought. For instance, if you buy a television on day two, you might get a refund of $99, minus the normal shipping charge for that television. The amount that you used your membership during the trial period has no impact on your ability to obtain a refund. If you sign up, but don't use the membership, you won't be charged.

Can I do another free trial of Amazon Prime?

Amazon customers are only eligible for one free trial of Prime every 12 months. That means if you cancel your membership, and decide to give Amazon Prime another try, you'll have to immediately start with the paid membership rather than kicking things off with another trial period. If it's more than a year later when you decide you want use Amazon Prime again, you'll have the option to try the service out again through a 30-day trial before you'll need to pay for a membership.