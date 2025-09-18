Can't sleep? Your mattress might be the problem (Image credit: Future) A bed that doesn't meet your comfort and support needs might be the reason for your sleepless nights. Our guide to the best mattresses for every sleep style can help you find a better bed for you.

Missed out on your precious eight hours of sleep? Put down the coffee and pick up your workout bag — creatine supplements might be the best way to beat fatigue, research suggests.

Creatine is a compound that occurs naturally in the body and assists the muscles with the production of energy.

It can also be found in certain protein-rich food, while creatine supplements are popular with athletes.

But recent online chatter has praised creatine for its supposed ability to undo 21 hours of sleep deprivation. And scientists suggest it's not as far-fetched a claim as it might first appear.

What is the impact of creatine on fatigue?

Creatine studies often focus on the long-term influence of the supplement but recent research has shone a light on the immediate impact of taking a high dose of creatine.

In a 2024 study, sleep deprived participants were offered a single high dose (35g) of creatine or a placebo. During the course of the following night, they engaged in cognitive tests to measure performance, alongside MRI scans to understand chemical response.