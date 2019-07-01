Amazon Prime Day Deal: $100 Off Fire TV Recast

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day has officially started and to kick off the new month, Amazon is giving cord cutters an exceptionally noteworthy Prime Day preview.

From now through the end of Prime Day, Prime members can get the Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR (500GB) for $129.99. (You must sign into your account to see the discount. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here). That's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Recast. Traditionally, it's only dropped down as low as $179.

The Editor's Choice Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you record over-the-air broadcasts. In order to watch and record live TV, you'll need a TV antenna and either a Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Edition television.

There is no subscription fee involved and the Fire TV Recast also lets you stream content to your smartphone or tablet (iOS, Android, and Amazon) via the Fire TV app. Because the Recast streams video via Wi-Fi to your Fire TV stick (or Fire TV), you can set up the Recast pretty much anywhere in your home.

We especially like that it lets you use Alexa to open the channel guide, schedule recordings, and find programs by title, actor, or genre.

(Image credit: Fire TV Recast (Credit: Amazon))

If you need more storage space, Prime members can also get the Fire TV Recast 1TB DVR for $179.99 ($100 off).