I'm going to let you in on a little secret: fall is one of the best seasons to go running in. The temperature is more comfortable than the blistering heat of summer and if you're lucky enough to live by some woodland, the scenery won't be half bad either.

But if you've got your sights set on improvement this autumn then you'll want the right footwear to go after it, and Nike and Adidas are the two titans of sneaker brands. Whether you're on Team Adidas or Team Nike, I've found some brilliant savings that you can pick up right now.

I tend to wear through sneakers at a fair pace and have tested some of the best running shoes out there. I ran my first marathon in a pair of Nike Invincible 3 so right now I'm interested in crossing over to the other side of the tracks and picking up a pair of the Adidas Supernova Ease Running Sneakers on sale for $56 at Amazon.

If you're on Team Nike, check out the Pegasus 41 running shoe, which gets a nice discount down to $93 now that the newer Pegasus 42 is out in the wild.

Note: Prices vary based on the size and color you choose. To find the best deal for you, check out any different color options available in your size. For more deals, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Adidas running shoe deals

Save 44% ($44) Adidas Supernova Ease Running Sneaker (Men's): was $100 now $56 at Amazon The Adidas Supernova Ease have a super clean look, and are packed with tech to help you run at your best. They have a Dreamstrike EVA midsole to cushion your feet and a flexible, lightweight mesh upper. The best price reduction can be found on the White/Dash Grey/Silver Metallic colorway. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 (Men's): was $70 now $49 at Amazon This is about as budget-friendly a running shoe as you'll find with this Adidas sneaker on sale starting from $49. It usually sells for $70, so this is a solid discount. If you're a hardcore runner aiming for a half or full marathon, this won't suit. But for casual runners who need an everyday pair, these will do the job. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas X_PLR Path Sneakers (Women's): was $65 now $48 at Amazon Score a discount on the Adidas X_PLR Path sneakers. Yes, they've got a stupid name but with a flexible upper and grippy, durable outsoles, they're a solid workout companion. The midsole features a hybrid of Adidas' Boost and Bounce tech, giving a springy and responsive feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% ($36) Adidas Swift Run 1.0 Sneakers (Women's): was $80 now $44 at Amazon These Adidas casual sneakers are inspired by the style of running shoes, but they mostly deserve a place in your wardrobe because of the awesome animal print. (They also come in four plain color schemes if you're not a fan.) Their soft and stretchy flexible upper makes them super comfortable. Read more Read less ▼

Nike running shoe deals

Nike Revolution 8 Road Running Shoes (Women's): was $75 now $56 at Amazon These Nike road runners are on sale starting from just $56, which is a steal. They're packed with cushioning, have a breathable mesh upper and a flexible outsole. The styling also looks a little bit retro to me, which is no bad thing at all. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Court Shot Herrenschuh Sneakers (Men's): was $80 now $63 at Amazon The Nike Court Shot Herrenschuh have a super sleek look and are perfect for elevated outfits that still look cool and casual. They have a synthetic leather upper and padded collar for a super comfortable feel. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Winflo 11 Road Running Shoes (Women's): was $110 now $93 at Amazon Featuring a lightweight mesh upper, full length Nike Air foam cushioning, and that signature rubber waffle outsole, these road running shoes are great for daily runners who prefer pounding pavements with plenty of padding underfoot. Elastic midsole support provides a secure, comfortable fit with a soft, springy stride. Read more Read less ▼

Save $47 Nike Pegasus 41 Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $93 at Amazon The Pegasus 41 is Nike's popular daily trainer. The new ReactX midsole and higher stack on the Pegasus 41 give it a softer ride than its predecessors, but it’s not so squishy underfoot as to be unstable in any way. It’s a balanced midsole that is comfortable for easy and long runs, but has a little bounce to it when you want to up the pace. Read our full Nike Pegasus 41 review here to find out more — and as I mentioned at the start, this has since been surpassed by the newer Nike Pegasus 42. Read more Read less ▼

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