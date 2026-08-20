A new batch of Google Pixel 11 deals just went live. Now that Google's phones are widely available, carriers and retailers alike are offering a wide variety of Pixel 11 deals. I'm an expert deals hunter and on this page I'm rounding up the best Pixel 11 sales and trade-in offers.

Google's new lineup includes the 6.3-inch Pixel 11 ($899), 6.3-inch Pixel 11 Pro ($1,099), 6.8-inch Pixel 11 Pro XL ($1,299), and Pixel 11 Pro Fold ($1,899). The latter sports a 6.5-inch cover display and 8-inch main display.

If you're looking for carrier deals, T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, or Pixel 11 Pro XL for free with select data plans and no trade-in required. It's one of the best Pixel 11 deals I've seen from any carrier so far. On the retailer front, Best Buy has the Pixel 11 from $99 with trade-in. Plus, you'll get from a $100 to $350 eGift card with your purchase.

Below I've rounded up all of the best Pixel 11 deals you can get right now. For more deals and personal recommendations, check out the Tom's Guide Savings Squad homepage.

Pixel 11

Google Pixel 11: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a few Pixel 11 deals it's offering. For example, you can get it for free with trade-in and an Experience Beyond or More plan. Or get up to $500 off with trade-in on most plans. The new phone features a 6.3-inch Actua Display OLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto with 5x optical zoom. On the front there's a 10.5MP (f/2.2) lens. Read more Read less ▼

$100 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11: free $100 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy will bundle a free $100 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 11 purchase. You can also get up to $700 off with a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11: $5/month w/ unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the Pixel 11 for $5.43/month when you buy it with any unlimited data plan. It features a 6.3-inch Actua Display OLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto with 5x optical zoom. On the front there's a 10.5MP (f/2.2) lens. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

The Pixel 11 could be one of the best budget phones around. Trade-in an old phone and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan to get it for free at Verizon. Plus, you'll get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11: free w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New Xfinity Mobile customers can get the Pixel 11 for free with trade-in. Don't have a trade-in? You can save up to $600 with a new line. Read more Read less ▼

$100 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11: $899 at Amazon Amazon is offering a $100 Amazon gift card with your Pixel 11 purchase. This deal is valid through August 27 at 11:59pm (PT) or while supplies last. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Google

Open an account at the Google Store and you can get up to $500 off your Pixel 11. Plus, you'll get $130 off the new Pixel Watch 5 or a $100 Google Store credit when you buy the unlocked Pixel 11. Shoppers will also get 3 months of YouTube Premium for free. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro

Google Pixel 11 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a few Pixel 11 Pro deals it's offering. For example, you can get it for free with trade-in on Experience More or Experience Beyond plans. Or get $500 off with trade-in on most plans. It features a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display (1280 x 2856) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP (f/1.68) main, 48MP (f/1.7) ultrawide, and a 48MP (f/2.8) 5x telephoto. On the front there's a 42MP (f/2.2) lens. In our Pixel 11 Pro review we said the upgrades are minimal, but there are some excellent improvements to the camera. Just note that it comes with less RAM and weaker battery than its predecessor. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the Pixel 11 Pro for free with trade-in and an eligible unlimited data plan. Read more Read less ▼

$200 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11 Pro: free $200 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy will bundle a free $200 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 11 Pro purchase. You can also get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro: $45/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the Pixel 11 Pro for $45/month with trade-in and eligible unlimited data plans. Plus, you can get a free Pixel Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New Xfinity Mobile customers can get the Pixel 11 Pro for free with trade-in. Or get $600 off with no trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

$200 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11 Pro: $1,099 at Amazon Amazon is offering a $200 Amazon gift card with your Pixel 11 Pro. This deal is valid through August 27 at 11:59pm (PT) or while supplies last. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro: from $499 w/ trade-in @ Google

Open an account at the Google Store and you can get the Pixel 11 Pro from $499 with trade-in. You can also get $250 off the new Pixel Watch 5 or $200 in Google Store credit. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro XL

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a few Pixel 11 Pro XL deals it's offering. For example, you can get get it for free on an Experience Beyond plan with trade-in or up to $1,100 off with trade-in on an Experience More plan. Or get up to $500 off with trade-in on most plans. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display (1344 x 2992) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP (f/1.68) main, 48MP (f/1.7) ultrawide, and a 48MP (f/2.8) 5x telephoto. On the front there's a 42MP (f/2.2) lens. In our Pixel 11 Pro XL review, we said it offers better cameras and AI features than its predecessor, but it's not worth the full price of admission. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro XL: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the Pixel 11 Pro XL for free with trade-in and eligible unlimited data plans. Plus, you'll get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro XL: free w/ unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the Pixel 11 Pro XL for free with trade-in and an eligible unlimited data plan. Read more Read less ▼

$200 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: free $200 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy will bundle a free $200 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 11 Pro XL purchase. You can also get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro XL: free w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New Xfinity Mobile customers can get the Pixel 11 Pro XL for free with trade-in. Or get up to $600 off with no trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: from $599 w/ trade-in @ Google

The Google Store is offering its Pixel 11 Pro XL from $599 after trade-in. Even better, you can get $250 off the new Google Pixel Watch 5 or $200 in Google Store credit when you buy the unlocked Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro Fold

$350 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: free $350 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy will bundle a free $350 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 11 Pro Fold purchase. You can also get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in. It features a 6.5-inch Super Actua OLED (1080 x 2342) 120Hz cover display and an 8-inch Super Actua OLED (2076 x 2152) 120Hz main display. Powering the phone is the new Tensor G6 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) wide, 10.5MP (f/2.2) ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 10.8MP (f/3.1) 5x telephoto lens. On the front there's a 10MP inner and cover camera. In our Pixel 11 Pro Fold review, we said it's lighter, thinner, tougher, and faster than its predecessor, but feels like an iterative update that you should only buy on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $1,000 off the Pixel 11 Pro Fold with trade-in and new line. (You must also opt for Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate data plan). You'll also get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. Read more Read less ▼

$350 Gift Card! Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: $1,899 at Amazon Amazon is offering a $350 Amazon gift card with your Pixel 11 Pro Fold. This deal is valid through August 27 at 11:59pm (PT) or while supplies last. Read more Read less ▼

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: $16/month w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New Xfinity Mobile customers can get the Pixel 11 Pro Fold for $16.63/month with trade-in. Or get up to $600 off with no trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: from $899 w/ trade-in @ Google

Open an account at the Google Store and you can get the Pixel 11 Pro Fold from $899 for the unlocked version of the phone. Plus, you can get the new Google Pixel Watch 5 (41 mm) Wi-Fi on us or $350 in Google Store credit with your purchase. Read more Read less ▼