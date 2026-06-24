<a id="elk-eab9a1da-75c3-4081-81d3-b84ac8029329"></a><h2 id="welcome-back-to-the-second-day-of-amazon-s-prime-day-sales-2">Welcome back to the second day of Amazon's Prime Day sales!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-bc7c1b52-b344-40b7-ad49-a7a896610848"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="RN6oPqqj6rJXmcX3QGAxnW" name="Amazon Ember QLED PD" alt="Amazon Ember QLED 55-inch TV against a blue background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/RN6oPqqj6rJXmcX3QGAxnW.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-392081e3-4a66-4426-9ca6-397f2163970c">We're back with day two of Amazon's Prime Day sales, and once again, it only feels sporting to kick off. our daily coverage with an Amazon TV deal! It is Amazon's event, after all. Right now, you can pick up the latest <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DD24KM9Y%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DD24KM9Y" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0DD24KM9Y%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com">Amazon Ember 50-inch QLED for just $389</a>, which is a great deal and the lowest price this model has hit.</p><p>Also on sale are the 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models. All except the 55-inch are at their lowest prices, and the 55 is at its joint lowest price. What does that all mean? It means there's never been a better time to pick up any of these sets.</p>