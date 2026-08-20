3 new to Paramount+ movies you need to stream this weekend (Aug. 21-23)
These Paramount+ movies are worthy of a movie marathon this weekend
Paramount+ is a great streaming service if you're building a weekend movie marathon. It adds dozens of movies to the platform each month. It just added over 80 new movies and shows on August 1. Many of these are beloved classics or more modern hits. A few times a month, you also get brand-new movies from Paramount Skydance Studios.
This week, I'm keeping things horror, sci-fi and (for a change of pace) sci-fi horror. That's because "Passenger" debuts on Paramount+ this week, making it a must-watch for those who missed it in theaters. Once you're done with that new movie, check out a modern classic: "Blade Runner 2049." Finally, last week I recommended the found-footage monster movie, "Cloverfield." So this week I'm recommending its 2016 follow-up, "10 Cloverfield Lane."
Here are the three new to Paramount+ movies that you need to be streaming this weekend. If you need more recommendations, check out our full guide to everything new on Paramount+ in August 2026.
Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year so you don't have to watch any bad ones.
'Passenger' (2026)
Genre: Supernatural horror movie
What's it about? "Passenger" stars Lou Llobell as Maddie. She's living the van life with her fiancee, Tyler (Jacob Scipio), but one night they see a man crash his car, killed by an unseen force while trying to get free. They learn this force is a figure known as the "Passenger," and because they stopped to see the crash, they are now likely to be haunted next.
Why you need to watch it: This movie got mixed reviews according to Rotten Tomatoes, but it has a seriously creepy trailer. If you're a horror fan with Paramount+, I'd risk the poor reviews and check it out for yourself this weekend.
Watch "Passenger" on Paramount+ now
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'Blade Runner' 2049 (2017)
Genre: Science fiction movie
What's it about? "Blade Runner 2049" takes place thirty years after its legendary prequel. The story is set around LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling). He's a Blade Runner, which means he's also a replicant, aka a bioengineered humanoid. His job is to hunt down rogue replicants, but when he finds Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), it opens up a conspiracy with massive implications for this futuristic world.
Why you should watch it: "Blade Runner 2049" is every bit the classic the original "Blade Runner" was. It's also right up there with Denis Villeneuve's other sci-fi masterpieces: "Arrival" and the two "Dune" movies.
Watch "Blade Runner 2049" on Paramount+ now
'10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)
Genre: Sci-fi horror movie
What's it about: This isn't really a sequel. It's more accurately a companion piece to "Cloverfield." It stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Michelle, a young woman who wakes up in an underground bunker following a car crash. There, she discovers two men (John Goodman and John Gallagher Jr.) who, to her shock, insist that the Earth's surface is no longer inhabitable.
Why you should watch it: There are just three people in this movie. It's almost entirely set in a bunker. And yet, you never feel like it needs more. You're far too engaged. This is a definite must-watch this weekend..
Watch "10 Cloverfield Lane" on Paramount+ now
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Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.
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