6 4K Blu-ray players for movie fans who demand the ultimate picture

Despite the rumors to the contrary there is still a very healthy scene for physical media collectors out there! 4K Blu-ray, especially, is enjoying a bit of a moment as more and more people choose to collect their favorite movies and shows on disc.

When it comes to making 4K players, Panasonic is the undisputed leading brand, with several models available and its DP-UBP450 still one of the most regularly recommended players out there. Sony also has an excellent player in the UBP-X700 and we've included one from newer manufacturer Krovator.

Pair one of these with a great 4K TV and a good soundbar and you'll have the ideal makings of a great home cinema.

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