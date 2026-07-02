<a id="elk-529936c4-39d1-40f4-8948-001677cb5f84"></a><h2 id="4th-of-july-tv-sales-are-live-and-here-are-the-best">4th of July TV sales are live and here are the best...</h2><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fbrowse.html%3Frw_useCurrentProtocol%3D1%26node%3D172659%26tag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-4225004256444774136-20" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" id="elk-8e8f3471-8879-4399-b727-5ae6e48b6606" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/gp/browse.html?rw_useCurrentProtocol=1&amp;node=172659" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fbrowse.html%3Frw_useCurrentProtocol%3D1%26node%3D172659%26tag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check=""><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="SEvtvztSnkqDyPZzBwzoAC" name="4th of July TV sales" alt="Collage of TVs on sale for 4th of July" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/SEvtvztSnkqDyPZzBwzoAC.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon edited with Gemini)</span></figcaption></figure></a><ul id="elk-e14c3c1d-7362-4e80-9e14-ca9dd21b161e"><li><strong>Smart TVs: </strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fbrowse.html%3Frw_useCurrentProtocol%3D1%26node%3D172659%26tag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-4225004256444774136-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/gp/browse.html?rw_useCurrentProtocol=1&amp;node=172659" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fbrowse.html%3Frw_useCurrentProtocol%3D1%26node%3D172659%26tag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><strong>deals from $69 @ Amazon</strong></a><strong></strong></li></ul><p id="elk-fbd68a80-ab02-433c-bcd2-a22a287e781f">The holiday weekend is almost here, but before you check out for the long weekend, we're here to guide you through the best 4th of July TV sales. Whether you're buying your first OLED TV or upgrading to a bigger screen &mdash; the Tom's Guide Savings Squad has been tracking TV deals for over a decade. So make sure to bookmark this page and join us as we highlight all of this week's best TV deals.</p>