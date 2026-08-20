With summer winding down and back to school season in full swing, there's no better time than the present to upgrade your audio devices. Even better, Amazon is currently knocking up to 50% off top-rated headphones and earbuds.

Whether you're looking for noise-cancelling headphones to help you focus during your study session or a pair of wireless earbuds for when you're hitting the gym, Amazon's sale has deals for every budget. Some of the best headphones we've tested from brands like JBL, Bose, Apple, and Sony are discounted to as little as $19.

I've rounded up all my favorite headphone and earbud deals on Amazon that will get you the most bang for your buck! Keep scrolling to check them out. For more deals, check out the Tom's Guide Savings Squad and the Tom's Guide Amazon Storefront.

Earbud Deals

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Flex Wireless: was $69 now $45 at Amazon While they aren't technically true wireless, on account of the wire that connects the buds, the Flex are a great pair of fitness earbuds. They're super comfortable thanks to their lightweight, and this $24 saving is a solid discount. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are about as barebones as AirPods come, but they're still packed with features. Spatial Audio is on board for example, something you'd have to pay more for on the old model. 5 hours of battery isn't the very best, but they're a great on boarding place for the AirPods line. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds are a wonderful little pair of buds, with some big improvements over the last model. 9 hours of battery life is exemplary, extended to 36 hours with the charging case, and they're some of the most comfortable wireless in-ears around. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we gave them 4 stars thanks to their great design and sound. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $189 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $329 now $248 at Amazon These are some of the best buds that you can buy right now. They sound excellent, with some wickedly detailed sound with plenty of low-end grunt, and feature a very comfortable fit. We gave them 4.5 stars in our review because of their great ANC, which manages to block out almost any noise you could throw at them. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but it's very close. Read more Read less ▼

Headphone Deals

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 at Amazon Our Sony WH-CH520 headphones review said these headphones "deliver on battery life and performance." They're 360 Reality Audio compatible for more 3D sound and you can customize EQ in the Sony Headphones app. Although there's no active noise cancelling function, they have built-in mics for hands-free voice and video calls and noise suppression processing to keep your voice sounding clear in noisy environments. They're also rated for up to 50 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Tune 720BT: was $89 now $59 at Amazon These budget cans pack in more features, although you'll miss out on the ANC you'll get with some of the other options on this list. Still, these headphones have a massive 76 hour battery, so they'll last you for a long, long time. Thick cushioning provides a comfortable fit for long periods of wear. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers. Originally priced at $349, they've now on sale for over half off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $248 at Amazon The XM5s are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $449 now $364 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones get you epic ANC, super sound, and the most comfortable fit this side of wrapping your head in a snood that plays music. 24 hours of battery life isn't the best, but they make up for it with just about everything else. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $429 at Amazon The AirPods Max 2 are Apple's latest flagship over-ears, with hi-res audio playback via USB-C and Bluetooth, seamless Siri integration and smart features like Live Translation, intuitive controls, and a sleek, iconic design. Read more Read less ▼