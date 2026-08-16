Shopping for an impressive-looking TV is a bit of a waiting game. This is what I always tell people who are trying to pick out a TV that strikes a balance between value and performance. Plenty of worthwhile sets come out each year, but you’ve got to be patient if you want to avoid paying full price.

When we reviewed the LG C6 — a brand-new, mid-range OLED — we were certainly impressed with its sensational performance, but the $2,699 price tag attached to the 65-inch model was a bit too high to earn our full-throated endorsement. My colleague Dylan Haas encouraged folks to wait "until the back half of the year when the C6 inevitably drops its price."

Well, that time has come. The 65-inch LG C6 is just $,1799 at Amazon right now — a steep, 33% drop from its original price. This makes it my top choice for people in the market for a mid-range OLED TV. Plus, this deal also includes a $149 Amazon credit (while supplies last). You'll receive the credit via e-mail within 30 days after shipment.

You can check out our LG C6 review to download Dylan's entire take on this impressive, mid-range TV, but here's the basic gist: The C6 offers a taste of the luxury TV lifestyle without the sky-high cost.

Like all OLED TVs, the source of the C6's magical performance is its lack of a backlight. Every single pixel in its display is self-lit, which allows the C6 to produce perfect black levels. Further, because there aren't any LEDs to regulate, the C6's picture is free of the distracting, hazy light bloom often associated with Mini-LED TVs.

It's not nearly as bright as some of those higher-end Mini-LED TVs, but its ability to render perfect black introduces a level of contrast that even the best Mini-LED TVs can't quite capture.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another aspect of the C6 that makes it such a slam-dunk value is its wide array of extra features. All four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs support 4K gaming at 120Hz (and up to 165Hz when hooked up to a gaming PC), as well as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Unlike Samsung's OLED TVs, the C6 supports Dolby Vision, one of the most popular HDR formats. This addition makes the C6 the most-complete package in the mid-range OLED class.

The software and streaming experience is built around webOS, LG's own smart platform. It's not my first choice for streaming movies and shows (that honor goes to Roku), but it'll get the job done if you're hesitant about wasting an HDMI input on an external streaming device.

In recent weeks, the 65-inch C6 has gone back and forth between $1,999 and $1,799, so I'm not confident that this sale price will last long. At $1,999, I'd be more inclined to recommend the C6's predecessor, the LG C5. But at $1,799, the C6 is a savvy-enough deal to spring for.

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