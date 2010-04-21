VIDEO: Zune HD Hacked, Runs DooM

Last week there were reports that Microsoft's Zune HD had been successfully, "truly" hacked thanks to OpenZDK. Unlike XNA, the software kit allows application developers to take full advantage of the device's Tegra APX2600 using custom vertex and fragment shaders with OpenGL ES 2.0 that can be developed using C++.

"OpenZDK allows developers to make much more advanced applications and games for both the Zune HD and classic models--applications on par with Microsoft-published titles like PGR: Ferrari Edition and Audiosurf Tilt," reads the Zune Dev Wiki. Outside games, Zune developers can now create anything for both current HD and previous models, breaking through XNA's prior limitations.

The post over on ZuneBoards said that the initial release of OpenZDK was primarily intended to give developers a starting point for building "next-generation" applications. With that said, it should be no surprise that DooM has unofficially found its way onto Microsoft's Zune HD device.

Unfortunately, this port looks like it has the same issues plaguing the Android version--whacked-out controls--however the framerate seems rather smooth, and doesn't rip apart as seen on the DROID. While the Zune HD version does look promising, the iPhone / iPod Touch version, officially supplied by iD software, still rocks the portable gaming world.

Check out DooM in action on the Zune HD in the video below!