Panasonic 152'' 3D Plasma HDTV is Dreamworthy

Ever wanted a massive wall of plasma TV? Panasonic has been the answer with its 150-inch plasma TV since its reveal at CES of 2008.
Panasonic is rolling out a new model at CES 2010, adding a couple of inches more. Yes, that's right, there's a 152-inch plasma TV from Panasonic for this year – and it's not only bigger, it knows new tricks.
Just like the previous model, this new152-inch display features a 4K x 2K definition Full HD plasma display. What's new, however, is that it'll be capable of 3D. The display features a new plasma display panel (PDP) Panasonic developed with its new "super-efficient quadruple luminous efficiency technology," which enhances PDP’s unique advantages as a self-illuminating device.
According to Panasonic:
Self-illuminating plasma panels offer excellent response to moving images with full movition picture resolution3), making them suitable for rapid 3D image display. By employing the newly-developed ultra high-speed 3D drive technology, which adopts the super-efficient quadruple luminous efficiency technology, the new panel achieves a higher illuminating speed, about one fourth the speed of conventional Full HD panels4). This technology enables high-quality Full HD 3D display on the ultra large 152-inch 4K x 2K (4,096 x 2,160 pixels) panel.
The panel also incorporates a crosstalk reduction technology, essential for producing clear 3D images.
How much is the ultra-large 152-inch Full HD 3D PDP, we're not sure yet, but if you have to ask… perhaps you should consider the 50-inch Class Full HD 3D PDP that will also hit later this year. Pricing for both are still unannounced.
Most importantly, I can just see someone either accidentally hitting the screen or falling on it and permanently ruining it. No such worries with a projector.
The asian girl next to it is probably kind of short, so there is a good chance it will just fit.
Soldier37If I won the lottery this would be my very first purchase, second would be a 2010 F150 SVT Raptor, third would be a nice house to put them in.
House first to put the TV somewhere, truck second to get the TV home, then the TV. Gotta think logistics of getting that TV.
TVs are quickly out-pacing the resolution of the video images they are displaying. 4096x2160? Clearly its intended as a display for businesses or something.
I remember my uncle buying a big 64-inch rear-projection TV. The thing was enormous and had a really good picture, but only supported Component video, no HDMI (nor did it include a digital TV receiver). Since hi-def blu-ray requires HDMI, the thing was basically just an expensive waste (though he was able to find a hi-def digital TV receiver that had component output). My point is, by the time this TV's specs can be realized, it will be real old and probably won't have the proper inputs to work properly.