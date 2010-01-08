Panasonic 152'' 3D Plasma HDTV is Dreamworthy

Ever wanted a massive wall of plasma TV? Panasonic has been the answer with its 150-inch plasma TV since its reveal at CES of 2008.

Panasonic is rolling out a new model at CES 2010, adding a couple of inches more. Yes, that's right, there's a 152-inch plasma TV from Panasonic for this year – and it's not only bigger, it knows new tricks.

Just like the previous model, this new152-inch display features a 4K x 2K definition Full HD plasma display. What's new, however, is that it'll be capable of 3D. The display features a new plasma display panel (PDP) Panasonic developed with its new "super-efficient quadruple luminous efficiency technology," which enhances PDP’s unique advantages as a self-illuminating device.

According to Panasonic:

Self-illuminating plasma panels offer excellent response to moving images with full movition picture resolution3), making them suitable for rapid 3D image display. By employing the newly-developed ultra high-speed 3D drive technology, which adopts the super-efficient quadruple luminous efficiency technology, the new panel achieves a higher illuminating speed, about one fourth the speed of conventional Full HD panels4). This technology enables high-quality Full HD 3D display on the ultra large 152-inch 4K x 2K (4,096 x 2,160 pixels) panel.

The panel also incorporates a crosstalk reduction technology, essential for producing clear 3D images.

How much is the ultra-large 152-inch Full HD 3D PDP, we're not sure yet, but if you have to ask… perhaps you should consider the 50-inch Class Full HD 3D PDP that will also hit later this year. Pricing for both are still unannounced.