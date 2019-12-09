How to Use AirPods: Tips, Tricks and General Instructions

Intro / Connecting to iPhone

Welcome to the world of truly wireless earbuds. While Apple has made using your setup experience almost as simple as putting the AirPods, AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro into your ears, there are a few tips and tricks you should know to help you get the most out of your shiny new buds. The following is a heaping helping of how-tos so you don't have to go searching for answers in that pesky manual or across multiple forums.

But before we go on, there are a few things to keep in mind. Anytime this guide mentions opening the AirPods Charging case, that means that the AirPods should be in the case. Also, note that these tips apply to the first- and second-generation AirPods as well as the AirPods Pro -- not any AirPods competitors or the best fake AirPods.

How do I connect AirPods to my iPhone?

(Image credit: iPhone with AirPods. Credit: Shaun Lucas)

Before you start enjoying your new cordless audio life, you need to connect your AirPods to your iPhone.

1. Open the AirPods charging case in close vicinity to your iPhone

2. Click the Connect button.

Voila! You're now ready to get your groove on.

However, if you want to connect your Pods to another phone, you'll have to do an extra step. After steps one and two of the initial setup, you'll see a message instructing you to press the Pairing button on the back of the charging case. Do it.

Want to pair the Pods to your Apple Watch? You're in luck. Once the buds are paired with your iPhone, the Airpods are paired automatically with your iPhone. The same goes for your iPad and MacBook thanks to your iCloud syncing the pairing.