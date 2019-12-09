How to Use AirPods: Tips, Tricks and General Instructions

Customize Your AirPods' Double Tap Controls
Siri's cool and all, but sometimes you might not want to talk to it. Especially in the middle of a crowded subway car. Or maybe, you'd like to put that double-tap gesture to better use with a regularly used function. For those cases, it's time to go to your iDevice.
1. Go to Bluetooth in the Settings menu.
2. Tap the AirPods on the list.
3. Select either the right or left AirPod.
4. Choose the new functionality from the list
You have several options when customizing the double tap, including controlling music playback with play/pause, skip forward or skip backwards. You can also disable the functionality completely, in case you find yourself accidentally triggering it too much.