Hurry! AirPods Pro 2 just dropped even further for Prime Day — yours for just $169

Prime Day deals are the perfect way to pick up a brand new set of earbuds without paying the normal price. That's especially true for Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are regularly put on sale during big events like Prime Day. 2025 is proving to be no exception.

Right now you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $169 at Amazon. That's $80 off the usual $249 price tag, which is almost a third off what you'd have to pay at normal times. It's not quite the lowest ever price, but it's close enough to be worth opening your wallet.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Apple's premium earbuds are now almost a third off at Amazon, saving you $80 off the usual price. That means you can save money and enjoy solid ANC, all the best Apple audio updates, spatial audio, alongside good quality sound and seamless Apple device pairing.

The AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, especially if you have an iPhone. While it feels like the AirPods Pro 3 are well overdue, it's not as though Apple has been neglecting these buds either. They've been getting regular updates with brand new features and capabilities — including camera controls and "studio quality" audio recording.

AirPods Pro 2 also comes with the advantage of seamless connectivity with all Apple devices, which makes one of the biggest hassles of using Bluetooth earbuds disappear. They also offer solid Active Noise Canceling, great sound and spatial audio in a variety of different apps.

The battery life isn't the best, especially with ANC switched on, but you'll get around 6 hours from the buds — with the battery case upping that time to 30 hours. Plus, these days charging is done via USB-C rather than Apple's aged Lightning cables.

We should mention that AirPods Pro 2 has been cheaper in the past, dropping to as low as $153 last November. But that seems to be a one off, and it's rare to see the earbuds drop below $169. So make sure to snap up a pair while they're cheap.