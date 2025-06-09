WWDC 2025: Apple just announced two big new AirPods upgrades

WWDC 2025 is underway, and Apple is certainly pulling out all the stops with improvements coming for the best iPhones and more. However, we can't ignore some big changes are coming to our AirPods as well.

Apple has announced two new features coming for AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and AirPods Pro 2. These features aim to help improve the quality of your voice with updates to audio recording, as well as the ability to control your camera with a touch.

Here's what you need to know about how you can use these new AirPods abilities with your Apple devices in the near future.

Your voice will be recorded at studio quality

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the most common uses for headphones now is for taking phone calls. But, as we all know, the quality can often leave a lot to be desired. This has never been more prevalent as users record TikTok videos and Instagram Reels with their headphones.

The first upgrade for Apple's AirPods is the addition of "studio-quality" audio recording. This could be a major win for anyone who records interviews, podcasts, or any form of media on their headphones. When combined with the already available Voice Isolation feature, you may never need to have a lackluster or hard-to-understand recording again.

This sound quality won't just affect your content, as it will also improve your phone calls. This sound quality, when combined with the H2 chip, beamforming microphones, and computational audio, will apparently make your voice sound more natural.

Studio-quality audio recording and improved call quality will work on all compatible iPhones, iPads and Macs. They also support the Camera app, Voice Memos, dictation in Messages, video conferencing apps like Webex, and compatible third-party camera apps.

Camera control makes it even easier to capture content

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It isn't just recording better audio that's being added to the AirPods, as Apple is also introducing a new camera remote to its earbuds.

You will be able to use your AirPods to remotely control your Camera app, or a compatible third-party app, with a tap. For instance, you can simply press the AirPod's stem to take a photo. Alternatively, users can press and hold the stem to activate the video, and then repeat that gesture to end the recording.

This may prove a real lifesaver for anyone who likes to record themselves or take a simple group photo. No more will we have to run back to the camera to start the recording, or have to endure the mad panic of setting a timer for a photo.

Both of these features will be available for testing starting today through the Apple Developer Program, while a public beta will be available from next month. Meanwhile, the public release is set for fall as a free firmware update alongside iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26.

For the latest news out of today's conference, check our WWDC 2025 live blog.