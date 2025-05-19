AirPods Pro 3 tipped for 2026 release — with lightweight AirPods Max also on the way

It's been almost three years since Apple released the AirPods Pro 2, and we might finally be getting to the stage where Apple rolls them out to pasture. We've already seen code leaks suggesting that Apple's new earbuds are coming, but now Ming-Chi Kuo has some insight.

Over on his X account, Kuo claims that the next generation AirPods Pro will arrive at some point in 2026. On top of that, they will apparently be coming with the infrared cameras we've heard rumored, though the analyst doesn't offer any further details.

The most important thing to note here isn't that AirPods Pro 3 are coming — Apple rolls out iterative hardware upgrades all the time — it's that Apple apparently doesn't have any major AirPods updates scheduled until then.

It's unclear whether this includes major software updates, which have been plentiful for AirPods Pro 2 over the past few years, but it certainly means we shouldn't see any other AirPods or AirPods Max for the next 12-18 months.

However, we may finally see a significant upgrade to AirPods Max in a few years. Kuo says that a lighter version of the headphones is expected to enter mass production in 2027, which hopefully means more love (and features) for headphone users that don't want a pair of Beats.

AirPods Pro 3: What we know

Recently, Apple may have spilled the beans on the AirPods Pro 3, with a recent code update mentioning "AirPods Pro 2 or later" — hinting that a new version would be on the way. While it could apply to newer earbuds like Beats PowerBeats Pro 2, the wording sounds more like we're looking at Apple's flagship headphone line.

As for the infrared cameras, it's been speculated that these won't be suitable for taking photos or anything of that ilk. Instead they're likely to be used in conjunction with devices like the iPhone or Vision Pro, as a way to track movements and power gesture controls.

A new patent also suggests that new touch controls could be on the way, with vertical movements and the ability to control the buds while wearing gloves.

We're also expecting to see more health features built into the AirPods Pro 3. Some sort of heart rate tracking is likely, and we've heard speculation that there may be a temperature sensor. Patents also detail a case with a built-in screen.

The two features we're really hoping for are improved active noise cancelling, and better battery life. Hopefully the inevitable H3 chip powering AirPods Pro 3 will be able to offer both, and help Apple better compete with rivals like Sony and Bose.

It'll be a while before we find out for sure, but in the meantime you can check out our AirPods Pro 3 hub for all the latest news and rumors about the upcoming buds.