How to Use AirPods: Tips, Tricks and General Instructions

How to Check Your AirPods’ Battery Life (or See If They’re Charging)

Checking Your AirPods' Battery Life

There's nothing worse than getting stuck in the middle of a loud, noisy commute with dead AirPods. If the buds are connected to an iPhone or iPad, checking the battery life is a literal snap.



1. Open the AirPods case.

2. Look at your phone or iPad.

After 2 or 3 seconds, you should see a prompt at the bottom of the device displaying the status of the AirPods and the charging case.

If you're using a MacBook.

1. Open the AirPods case.

2. Mouse over the Bluetooth symbol in the top-right navigation bar.

3. Position the mouse over the AirPods with charging case listing in the menu.

4. Check the battery life status.



You can also check how much life your AirPods and case have left with the Batteries widget on your iOS device. Unfortunately for Android users, there's currently no native way to check the AirPods' battery life. Savvy users have found a workaround with the third-party BatOn app.