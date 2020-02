How to Rename Your AirPods (Name Change Instructions)

Sure, you can customize the double tap on the AirPods, but why stop there? You can also change the AirPods' name to something that matches your unique style.

1. In the Settings menu on your iOS device, select Bluetooth.

Select Bluetooth

2. Tap the AirPods listing.

Tap AirPods Listing

3. Select the current name for the AirPods at the top.

select the name

4. Enter your preferred name for the buds.

Enter new name

5. Tap Done.

And there you have it, your own specially named AirPods.