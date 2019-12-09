How to Use AirPods: Tips, Tricks and General Instructions

How to connect AirPods to a MacBook
Yes, AirPods are made to be paired with a waiting iPhone. However, there are times when you want to watch movies or music videos on a bigger display, you'll want to connect your AirPods to your MacBook. Have no fear, as this guide will get you set up in no time.
Here's how to connect AirPods to a MacBook, including the latest MacBook Pro.
If you didn't pair your AirPods to your iPhone first, there are a few steps you'll have to follow to connect them to your MacBook.
1. Open the AirPods case.
2. Press and hold the pairing button on the back of the case.
3. Go to the Apple Menu and click System Preferences.
4. Click Bluetooth.
5. Select AirPods from the list and hit Pair.
And now your AirPods are connected to your MacBook.