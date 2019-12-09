Trending

How to Use AirPods: Tips, Tricks and General Instructions

Welcome to the brotherhood of truly wireless earbuds! Learn how to use and customize your AirPods with this collection of tips, tricks and tutorials.

Update Your AirPods

Good news: Unlike every other Apple device in your life, AirPods update themselves automatically. You won’t even know it’s happening.

I haven’t checked my AirPods firmware in the year and a half I’ve owned them. You can easily find out what version of AirPods firmware your earphones are running by opening the iPhone your pods are paired to, then tapping Settings > General > About > AirPods with the charging case open next to your phone. The latest version is 3.7.2.

But if you learn about a firmware update and realize that your AirPods aren’t up to the latest version, just follow these steps to make sure you get them up to speed:

1. Plug your charging case in.

2. Make sure your AirPods are in the case.

3. Place the iPhone your AirPods are connected to near the charging case.

That’s it.