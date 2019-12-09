Trending

How to Use AirPods: Tips, Tricks and General Instructions

Welcome to the brotherhood of truly wireless earbuds! Learn how to use and customize your AirPods with this collection of tips, tricks and tutorials.

Clean AirPods (Safely)

The AirPods' white plastic design makes it easy to spot gunk and wipe it off. But sometimes you need to do a deep clean, like when the interior of your charging case somehow manages to gather lint from who-knows-where, or when you get earwax on the speaker grilles. (Look, these things happen.)

Apple recommends that you not get your AirPods wet, because they aren't officially rated for water-resistance. In my experience, the pods are pretty tough — they've handled sweat and a couple of unexpected rainstorms with ease. But I wouldn't recommend dousing them in water to get them clean. instead, try these tricks.

1. Buff the surface with a microfiber cloth. These cloths are perfect for keeping your iPhone screen clean, and the same goes for wiping away dust and grime.

2. Try a Q-tip or cotton swab. Wiping out the inner grooves of the AirPods charging case sometimes requires something with a finer point than a cloth-covered fingertip. Run a swab around the case's lid and inside the pod canals to de-gunk them. You can also use a Q-tip to dislodge any earwax that collects around the speaker grille. It's inevitable! For stubborn spots, try a specialized cleaner designed for electronics.

3. Give mounting putty a shot. If you're still having trouble removing wax, some YouTubers have had luck with blue putty, such as Fun-Tak or Blu-Tack. These products, which can be found on the cheap, grab onto gunk and lift it away with ease.

4. Keep your ears clean. Doctors say you should not use a cotton swab in your ear canal because you could do some damage to your hearing. To keep your AirPods clean, use a Q-Tip to keep your outer ear pristine. If you're seeing a ton of wax in the speaker grill, see a doctor — your ear might need some care to get its self-cleaning routine back on track.