How to Use AirPods: Tips, Tricks and General Instructions

How to Use Siri Control Your AirPods’ Volume or Skip Tracks

Using Siri (Voice Controls) With Your AirPods

(Image credit: Tapping the AirPods. Credit: Shaun Lucas / Tom's Guide)

It just wouldn't be an Apple product without Siri. In order to summon the digital assistant, all you have to do is double-tap either the left or right AirPod.

With the AirPods Pro, you simply say "Hey Siri" to summon the assistant and give your command.



The functionality works with both an iPhone or a MacBook.

Controlling the Volume with Siri

Ever had your favorite song come on and you're scrambling to find your phone to pump up the volume? The AirPods have an elegant way to deal with this problem -- Siri. Yes, the digital assistant can do it all, including adjusting your volume.

To raise or lower the volume with Siri:

1. Double-tap either the right or left AirPod to launch Siri.

2. Command Siri to raise or lower the volume using percentages (i.e. "Siri, raise the volume 50 percent.").

Siri can also be used to skip forward or backward on tracks as well as pause or play tracks.