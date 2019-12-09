Trending

How to Use AirPods: Tips, Tricks and General Instructions

Welcome to the brotherhood of truly wireless earbuds! Learn how to use and customize your AirPods with this collection of tips, tricks and tutorials.

Charging Your AirPods

Apple claims that the AirPods will last 5 hours before they need to be recharged. That claim held up in our review, as the buds lasted 4 hours and 29 minutes before we heard the low battery prompt. When it's finally time to recharge the AirPods all you have to do is:

(Image credit: Holding AirPods in charging case. Image Credit: Shaun Lucas)

1. Place the AirPods in their charged charging case.

2. Wait 15 minutes.

3. Put the AirPods back in your ears

With a fully charged AirPods case, you can charge the buds multiple times, extending the battery life for a full 24 hours. Thanks to the W1 chip, the AirPods can get 3 hours of charge in 15 minutes, which should help get you through that long commute. The AirPods Pro's H1 chip will give you an hour of battery life with just a 5-minute charge.

If you need to charge the actual case, simply plug it in with a Lightning cable. You can do this with or without the buds.