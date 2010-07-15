Trending

DARPA to Turn Humans into Batteries

By

Soon, machines will use us for power.

A research project by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) seeks to exploit the untapped power reserve of the human body. By utilizing piezoelectric and thermodynamic power generation components, the researchers hope to provide enough energy for a suite of planned embedded technologies.

Some readers may be familiar with piezoelectric components, which generate electricity from the vibrations created by movement. The DARPA initiative is also looking into generating power from thermodynamic reactions—such as the difference between body temperature and the surrounding air—much like how these boots from Orange generate electricity to recharge gadgets.

The main objective of the project is to create enough power to drive a bunch of military-friendly gadgets. Examples include "Sensor-studded clothing worn by a soldier tracks his movements and vital signs", and "contact lenses that function as computer screens" and receive information via radio.

In The Matrix franchise, robots enslaved humankind as a source of power. They turned humans into giant living batteries, tapping the thermal and kinetic energies produced by our bodies. While machines intelligent enough to take over are awhiles away, they'll at least know how to use as batteries when the time comes.

Embedded Technologies: Power From the People (Image: josephwharton on Flickr)

Topics

Futuristic
43 Comments Comment from the forums
  • froggy2288 15 July 2010 08:18
    oh no.....

    Keanu Reeves save us
    Reply
  • chickenhoagie 15 July 2010 08:19
    this is the first step in vampires taking over the world...next, they will farm us for blood.
    Reply
  • mathiasschnell 15 July 2010 08:20
    The Matrix has us.
    Reply
  • polly the parrot 15 July 2010 08:22
    Maybe we are already in the Matrix right now, and somehow we are becoming self-aware.
    Reply
  • jenkem 15 July 2010 08:28
    you think that's air you're breathing now
    Reply
  • zachary k 15 July 2010 08:29
    would be great, who need a power outlet for your gaming laptop when you ARE the outlet? perhaps the nerds will start working out so they can power it.
    Reply
  • Supertrek32 15 July 2010 08:29
    I must say, computer screen contact lenses sound seriously cool.
    Reply
  • yannifb 15 July 2010 08:46
    ugh there gonna give the Machines ideas now
    Reply
  • eklipz330 15 July 2010 08:46
    i dont care what the rest of u say, but I AINT STICKIN NO PLUG NOWHERE IN ALLLLLLL O' DIS NUH-UH *snaps fingers*
    Reply
  • domenic 15 July 2010 08:47
    polly the parrotMaybe we are already in the Matrix right now, and somehow we are becoming self-aware.If that starts to happen, they will have to create a matrix inside the matrix.
    Reply