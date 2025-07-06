I've found the best Prime Day soundbar deals — save up to $168 on Samsung, Sony, Sonos and more

We're tracking the best early Prime Day deals ahead of the main event this week. I've got my finger on everything from Bluetooth speakers, to headphones, to earbuds, aaaand... soundbars!

Some of the best soundbars are really expensive, there's no doubt about it. I test soundbars for a living, so I've had the privilege of testing everything from a $67 soundbar all the way up to a premium $1,799 home theater setup. And that's not even the most expensive option out there. You can easily drop $5k on a home cinema sound system.

Because soundbars are so pricey, I've rounded up some of the best deals ahead of Prime Day (8-11 July). These deals include iconic brands like Sonos, Samsung, Sony, and JBL, and the sales extend to both the U.K. and the U.S..

Best soundbar deals

U.S. Sony HT-S100F: was $159 now $97 at Amazon I'm not going to lie to you: $99 used to be the HT-S100F's MSRP. Unfortunately, some time around April, the MRSP was raised to $159. I'll let you make up your own mind as to why this occurred, but those are the facts. Sony tends to hover this soundbar at around $120-$160 now, so when I saw the HT-S100F at its original price, I knew I had to make a big deal about it.

U.K. Sony HT-SF150: was £150 now £99 at Amazon If you're in the U.K., you'll want to check out this deal. For some unknown reason, the HT-S100F is called the HT-SF150 in the U.K., but the awesome deal is the same. Just £99 for the best value soundbar (sans sale) is beyond impressive.

U.S. Samsung HW-B650: was $397 now $229 at Amazon I'm going to be completely honest with you: in March, when I published my review of the Samsung HW-B650, its MSRP was $249. For one reason or another, the MSRP skyrocketed to $397 in April. I'm not 100% sure why this happened, but it did. As a result, this $229 sale price is only $20 off the original MSRP of $249, but this is still the lowest price since February 2024.

U.K. Samsung B650D: was £185 now £174 at Amazon In the U.K., the B650D's RRP is a lot lower, so this doesn't look like as much of an epic saving. However, £159 for a soundbar + subwoofer with DTS Virtual: X is still amazing. This means the soundbar can create a virtual surround sound experience without needing rear speakers (which are an extra purchase).

Sonos Beam 2: was $499 now $438 at Amazon Although not its lowest ever price (that'd be $369), $438 for a Sonos soundbar is a pretty epic deal. The Beam 2 got a nice 4-star rating in our review, due to its lovely sound, Dolby Atmos capabilities, and is a 5.0 channel soundbar. This means it doesn't have a subwoofer or channel speakers, but it has 5 speakers in the soundbar itself for immersive watching.

Polk Audio Signa S3: was $299 now $249 at Amazon While I haven't personally tested the Signa S3, I have tested the Polk Audio Signa S4, which is just the newer version of the S3. I gave the S4 an almost unbeatable 4.5 star rating, praising its Dolby Atmos performance, affordability, and awesome sound. The S3 has many of the same specs: it just has 2 speakers in the center soundbar rather than the S4's 3.