Our favorite instant camera just got a massive Prime Day discount — and I'm obsessed
Here's why the Polaroid Go Gen 2 isn't a camera you want to miss
We're tracking the best Amazon Prime Day deals, including everything from barbecues to laptops. However, I've got my eye on something different — instant cameras. I've always wanted to be that girl with hundreds of printed photos for scrapbooks and memories, and at this price, I could just start now.
There are loads of different types of cameras, so it can be hard to find the best cheap camera out there. Fortunately, we've got a team of reviewers always testing and reviewing cameras so you don't have to.
Our reviewer Nikita awarded the Polaroid Go Gen 2 an impressive 4.5-star rating. Polaroid is renowned for its iconic point, shoot, and print cameras, and the Go Gen 2 is no different. Right now, it's crashed to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day, so you should grab it now.
Yes, it may only be a discount of $10, but this is the lowest ever price, so it's a rare saving. This deal also includes 2 packs of film, so you're technically getting that for free! This deal is for the white version pictured, but we tested the blue version for the review. Even so, they work the same, they just look different.
While this isn't the Go Gen 2's lowest ever price in the U.K. (that's £54!), this is still an awesome £20 saving. This deal doesn't include film, though — if you want film too, it's £84 down from £109 at Amazon.
The Go Gen 2 is the perfect first instant camera. It's ideal for beginners because it's so easy to use — simply install the film and get snapping. The photos take around 15 minutes to fully develop (depending on exposure levels), so you'll be able to see your creations in no time. The film works out at around $1.12 per shot, which is pricier than a Kodak, but Polaroid film is generally pricier than Kodak film.
Just take a look at some of the beautiful images our reviewer Nikita snapped with the Polaroid Go Gen 2. I'll let these photos speak for themselves.
Even the "failed" images (top right on image 2) look artistic and purposeful. That's what I love about instant cameras: they make everything look stylish and aesthetic. In her review, Nikita wrote, "I adored using the Go Gen 2 out and about on the streets of Bath — one of the U.K.’s most picturesque cities — and to photograph my friends."
She also said that the Go Gen 2 performs best in overcast weather, and the flash only works with subjects up to 6.5 feet away. However, even low light images performed better than the Fujifilm Instax Mini 8.
- Polaroid Go Gen 2: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon
