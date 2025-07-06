ChatGPT has secret codes — these are the four you need to use

Features
By published

A simple way to get the most out of ChatGPT

woman using ChatGPT AI on a laptop
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ChatGPT prompts can get wildly complicated. Oftentimes, the advice of those online who know it best involves six paragraphs of instructions, commands and tricks to get your chatbot performing at its best.

However, the latest trick to go viral is a set of secret phrases that, only using a few letters at a time, can get ChatGPT to perform specific and useful tasks.

In a post on the popular Reddit forum ChatGPTPromptGenius, user Stuckingood lists four of these phrases that they use to get ChatGPT to perform in certain ways. We’ve broken those options down below.

Explain like I’m five

ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: ELI5

A popular prompt technique, and one of my favorites to use. When using ChatGPT, simply type ELI5 and then a topic that you want to learn about. This will trigger ChatGPT to give you an easy-to-understand breakdown of the subject.

For example, "ELI5" black holes will give you an explanation of this topic that even a child will understand. Sometimes this can feel a bit over the top, like you’re being talked down to, but it is also a great way to get started on a new topic.

You can also insert any age here. Doing "ELI10" will give a bit more explanation and context to a topic.

Summarizing topics

ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT / Alex Hughes)

Prompt: TLDR

Let’s be honest, sometimes the last thing we want to do is read through a really long document. Whether it's a terms and conditions, a research paper or a news article, this is a way to get an explanation quickly.

Give ChatGPT a document or copy and paste some writing and type the prompt "TL:DR" (Too long, didn’t read). This will give you a summary of the topic, saving you from having to do the reading yourself.

It is always important with a prompt like this to double-check any key details. While ChatGPT has come a long way, it can still make mistakes, and you don’t want these getting caught up in any final content you make from what you’ve learned.

Jargon-heavy

Prompt: Jargonize

Normally, we’re trying to make our writing as simple to understand as possible. But every so often, you’re trying to add some complexity to your writing. This is great for LinkedIn posts, corporate emails or somewhere you want to give an air of confidence.

Type “Jargonize:” before your text on ChatGPT and it will throw in some industry terms and give it the confidence of someone who knows a subject inside and out.

The human way

ChatGPT

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

Prompt: Humanize

The opposite end of the spectrum to the jargonized prompt above, putting "Humanize:" before a prompt will force ChatGPT to try and bring some human energy and character into its writing.

This makes it both more natural and gives more conversational replies, making it feel more like you are talking to a real person, not just ChatGPT.

You can also throw in some extra points here. For example, saying “Humanize but keep it professional” can give ChatGPT a bit more character, but still produce writing that works in corporate situations.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 129 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(256GB Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$999
Preorder
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(15-inch 1TB)
2
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
3
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(512GB OLED)
4
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 2TB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i...
Amazon
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
6
ASUS 2024 MUX ROG Zephyrus...
Amazon
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(16GB RAM SSD)
8
Apple MacBook Air (2025) 15...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,199
View
Dell XPS 13 Plus
(13.4-inch)
Our Review
9
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
10
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Show more
Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
AI Editor

Alex is the AI editor at TomsGuide. Dialed into all things artificial intelligence in the world right now, he knows the best chatbots, the weirdest AI image generators, and the ins and outs of one of tech’s biggest topics.

Before joining the Tom’s Guide team, Alex worked for the brands TechRadar and BBC Science Focus.

He was highly commended in the Specialist Writer category at the BSME's 2023 and was part of a team to win best podcast at the BSME's 2025.

In his time as a journalist, he has covered the latest in AI and robotics, broadband deals, the potential for alien life, the science of being slapped, and just about everything in between.

When he’s not trying to wrap his head around the latest AI whitepaper, Alex pretends to be a capable runner, cook, and climber.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.