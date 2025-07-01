7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more (July 1-7)

It’s set to be an exciting week for new movies across the best streaming services and premium platforms. Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max are offering new additions for subscribers, and several noteworthy flicks are trading the big screen for home viewing.

I expect “The Old Guard 2," premiering on Netflix on Wednesday (July 2), will be the big winner of the week. The superhero sequel has been a long time coming after a five-year gap since the original arrived back in 2020.

However, I’m most hyped about the PVOD premiere of “Ballerina,” the heart-pounding “John Wick” spin-off, and “Bring Her Back,” the acclaimed indie horror flick.

Whatever your personal tastes, there’s sure to be at least one movie that appeals down below. So, if you’re looking to watch something fresh this week, here are all the new movies you can enjoy across streaming services.

And don’t forget to see our companion guide to the best new TV shows you’ll want to binge-watch this week.

‘Ballerina’ (PVOD)

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Official Trailer - Ana de Armas - YouTube Watch On

The “John Wick” franchise's latest attempts at expansion, following 2023’s pretty lackluster Peacock series “The Continental,” is a spinoff film starring Ana de Armas as a seriously lethal ballerina/assassin who is trained under the watch of Anjelica Huston’s Director (who was introduced in “John Wick 3”). Despite a reportedly tricky production cycle, the final result is an action-thriller more than worthy of the “Wick” name. Action fans will love this thrill ride.

I’d go as far as to say “Ballerina” contains some of the franchise's best ever action sequences, with one involving an ultra-powerful flamethrower a personal highlight. Armas also proved to be a suitable candidate for leading a high-octane action romp, even if her character’s backstory feels pretty routine.

Those who feel that anything Wick-related isn’t the same without the inclusion of Keanu Reeves will also be pleased to know that Mr. Wick is involved more than you might expect, considering “Ballerina” is technically a spin-off.

Buy or rent on Amazon from July 1

‘Bring Her Back’ (PVOD)

Bring Her Back | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

2022’s “Talk to Me” wasn’t just one of my favorite movies of that year; it ranks as one of my favorite horror flicks of the 2020s. It’s the most a chiller has spooked me since “Hereditary,” and considering how much I adore Ari Aster’s horror masterpiece, that’s a high compliment.

The Australian directing duo, Danny and Michael Philippou, follow-up effort to "Talk to Me" is “Bring Her Back," and it's heading to premium streaming this week. I cannot wait to dive into this very scary-looking movie.

The "Bring Her Back" has been well received by critics, scoring 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and stars Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt and Sora Wong. The logline reads, “A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother,” and such a brief summary has me even more excited to watch. In my experience, whenever an indie horror movie plot seems simple on the surface, there’s usually some very terrifying layers to be unwrapped.

Buy or rent on Amazon from July 1

‘Thunderbolts’ (PVOD)

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 2 - YouTube Watch On

Being talked about in some fan circles as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's return to form, “Thunderbolts” might not quite be vintage Marvel, but it’s certainly a significant step up compared to some of the connected franchise's recent lackluster efforts, at least, in the opinion of this lapsed MCU fan

Rather than being overstuffed with cameos or increasingly knotty multiverse shenanigans, in “Thunderbolts," the focus is on a smaller group of compelling misfits and their attempts to prove themselves heroes capable of saving the world.

Starring fan-favorite Marvel characters including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky “Winter Solider” Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Dollar Store Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the “Thunderbolts” are a motley crew of oddballs, who prove to have pretty great chemistry. But the real show stealer is Lewis Pullman as Bob, a mysterious individual with a surprisingly impactful (and pretty dark for the MCU) arc.

Buy or rent on Amazon from July 1

‘Heads of State’ (Prime Video)

Heads of State - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s big summer original movie is an action-comedy that brings together John Cena and Idris Elba as the President of the United States and the British Prime Minister, respectively. But the so-called “special relationship” has gone sour in this case, with the duo embroiled in a very public rivalry.

However, when Air Force One is shot down, they’re forced to band together, put aside their differences, and kick some butt to save the free world.

Frankly, this looks like a shlocky blockbuster that isn’t going to turn around Prime Video’s reputation of churning out underwhelming original efforts, but at least it’s got plenty of star power, and the supporting cast includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jack Quaid, Carla Gugino and Paddy Considine. This probably wouldn’t be a big-budget action effort worth a trip to your local movie theatre, but as a streaming exclusive, it might serve up some passable entertainment.

Watch on Prime Video from July 2

‘The Old Guard 2’ (Netflix)

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Old Guard” dropped on Netflix at a time when many of us were quarantined in our homes, and craving pure cinematic escapism, and despite its faults, the Charlize Theron-fronted superhero movie delivered exactly that. The sequel has been a long time coming, but five years later, it’s ready to make its arrival on Netflix this Wednesday.

The movie returns to the world of immortal warriors, and those battling to protect humanity from the shadow. Andy (Theron) is the team's leader and is still adjusting to losing her immortality, and if getting her head around morality wasn’t enough, she’s also got to contend with the return of a dangerous figure previously thought to be lost to time.

Uma Thurman and Henry Golding are joining the crew this time, and I expect this sequel to very quickly claim the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s top 10 ranking.

Watch on Netflix from July 2

‘Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League’ (HBO Max)

Batman Ninja vs Yakuza League | Official Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

If you thought 2018’s “Batman Ninja” sold itself on its ludicrously compelling name alone, its sequel, “Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League,” looks to be going for the same strategy.

Offering slick anime-style animation and a plot that sounds completely bonkers, but in the best possible way, this Bat-flick might be the perfect way to keep yourself occupied until “The Batman 2” finally hits theatres. Seriously, Matt Reeves, we’re getting desperate here.

The direct sequel to the original “Batman Ninja,” this sequel sees Bruce Wayne return from the past to discover the world he left behind has changed. Gotham City is under attack from a group of Yakuza members that resemble the Justice League, and so Bats must assemble his allies, including Red Hood, Red Robin and regular Robin, to fight back against this powerful new threat.

While “Batman Ninja” isn’t one for superhero fans wanting a more grounded take on the Dark Knight, it’s great fun for those craving a more fantastical tone.

Watch on HBO Max from July 3

‘Sinners’ (HBO Max)

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Sinners” was a breakout hit in theatres in April, and a best seller when it arrived on PVOD streaming last month, so it’s a pretty safe assumption to say its HBO Max debut will be another feather in the cap of a rare original movie that has captured the interest of moviegoers across the global.

The action-horror solidifies Ryan Coogler as one of Hollywood’s most high-profile directors, and if you somehow missed the boat up to this point, now is the time to correct that mistake. “Sinners” is worthy of all the hype.

Set in the 1930s, “Sinners” follows twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who return to their Mississippi hometown to open a juke joint in an old sawmill. Opening night is a swinging success, that is, until a group of vampires arrive on the scene.

This horror-thriller is a wild ride bursting with cinematic flair, incredible performances from the entire cast (Jordan especially), and one of the best musical scores of the 21st century. It’s a real must-watch.

Watch on HBO Max from July 4