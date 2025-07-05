Samsung's best entry-level soundbar is at its lowest price in a year right now — don't wait till Prime Day

Here at Tom's Guide, we're scouring the net for the best early Prime Day deals. As a reviews writer, I get my hands on a lot of tech — some good, some bad. Fortunately, that means I know which products are worth your money and which aren't.

Which is why I need to put you on to this Samsung soundbar deal: the awesome Samsung HW-B650 is just $229 at Amazon. (If you're in the U.K, you can get its counterpart the Samsung B650D for just £159 at Amazon UK). I awarded the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar a near-perfect 4.5 stars in my review. So you know this is an awesome soundbar.

U.S. Samsung HW-B650: was $397 now $229 at Amazon I'm going to be completely honest with you: in March, when I published my review of the Samsung HW-B650, its MSRP was $249. For one reason or another, the MSRP skyrocketed to $397 in April. I'm not 100% sure why this happened, but it did. As a result, this $229 sale price is only $20 off the original MSRP of $249, but this is still the lowest price since February 2024.

U.K. Samsung B650D: was £185 now £159 at Amazon In the U.K., the B650D's RRP is a lot lower, so this doesn't look like as much of an epic saving. However, £159 for a soundbar + subwoofer with DTS Virtual: X is still amazing. This means the soundbar can create a virtual surround sound experience without needing rear speakers (which are an extra purchase).

While it's just 3.1 channels, I swear it's the closest you can get to 360-degree audio without rear speakers. The provided subwoofer is floor-shaking. It's even better if you have a Samsung TV, of course, but I tested with a Panasonic and it was still beyond impressive.

I awarded the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar + subwoofer an impressive 4.5-star rating because of a plethora of reasons. It's affordable, it's easy to use, it has immersive DTS Virtual:X (which is basically like Dolby Atmos but uses a different DSP to create the 360° audio experience), and most of all, it sounds really impressive.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As the HW-B650 has a wireless subwoofer, it's capable of floor-shaking, bone-quaking bass. This is excellent while watching blockbuster movies like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'No Time To Die'. In my review, I wrote that "the bass shook the floor of our testing room, and the clinking of coins was still audible over the bassy music".

I often find that cheaper soundbars are incapable of separating high-frequency sound effects (some made-up examples could be the clinking of glasses in a loud party scene, or the sound of a relaxing fire crackling in the background of an argument scene). However, this was never an issue on the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar.

In my 4.5-star review, I pointed out that "sound effects like bottle caps being unscrewed, zips being unzipped, and lapping waves were audible and clear, and I never had to change the volume between quiet, pensive scenes, and loud action scenes".

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Samsung HW-B650 comes with a wireless subwoofer, which is one of my favorite aspects of the setup itself. Usually, listening to music on a soundbar is inadvisable, but not on the HW-B650 thanks to the subwoofer.

In my review, I wrote that my music sounded much better than expected. "The synth bass notes reverberated through the floor...My colleagues who work underneath the TV testing room asked me if I was bringing the nightclub to the office".

While most soundbars sound meh for music, I loved listening to bassy tracks with the 'Bass' playback mode activated. Like any soundbar, I had to play with the settings to find the optimal performance, but that's all part of the fun.

The HW-B650 is also compatible with Samsung's rear speakers, so you could get this soundbar as the first of many home theater accessories. I would definitely grab this deal before it's over.

