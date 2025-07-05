Samsung's best entry-level soundbar is at its lowest price in a year right now — don't wait till Prime Day
A massive $170 off right before Amazon Prime Day... Samsung is spoiling us
Here at Tom's Guide, we're scouring the net for the best early Prime Day deals. As a reviews writer, I get my hands on a lot of tech — some good, some bad. Fortunately, that means I know which products are worth your money and which aren't.
Which is why I need to put you on to this Samsung soundbar deal: the awesome Samsung HW-B650 is just $229 at Amazon. (If you're in the U.K, you can get its counterpart the Samsung B650D for just £159 at Amazon UK). I awarded the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar a near-perfect 4.5 stars in my review. So you know this is an awesome soundbar.
I'm going to be completely honest with you: in March, when I published my review of the Samsung HW-B650, its MSRP was $249. For one reason or another, the MSRP skyrocketed to $397 in April. I'm not 100% sure why this happened, but it did. As a result, this $229 sale price is only $20 off the original MSRP of $249, but this is still the lowest price since February 2024.
In the U.K., the B650D's RRP is a lot lower, so this doesn't look like as much of an epic saving. However, £159 for a soundbar + subwoofer with DTS Virtual: X is still amazing. This means the soundbar can create a virtual surround sound experience without needing rear speakers (which are an extra purchase).
While it's just 3.1 channels, I swear it's the closest you can get to 360-degree audio without rear speakers. The provided subwoofer is floor-shaking. It's even better if you have a Samsung TV, of course, but I tested with a Panasonic and it was still beyond impressive.
I awarded the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar + subwoofer an impressive 4.5-star rating because of a plethora of reasons. It's affordable, it's easy to use, it has immersive DTS Virtual:X (which is basically like Dolby Atmos but uses a different DSP to create the 360° audio experience), and most of all, it sounds really impressive.
As the HW-B650 has a wireless subwoofer, it's capable of floor-shaking, bone-quaking bass. This is excellent while watching blockbuster movies like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'No Time To Die'. In my review, I wrote that "the bass shook the floor of our testing room, and the clinking of coins was still audible over the bassy music".
I often find that cheaper soundbars are incapable of separating high-frequency sound effects (some made-up examples could be the clinking of glasses in a loud party scene, or the sound of a relaxing fire crackling in the background of an argument scene). However, this was never an issue on the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar.
In my 4.5-star review, I pointed out that "sound effects like bottle caps being unscrewed, zips being unzipped, and lapping waves were audible and clear, and I never had to change the volume between quiet, pensive scenes, and loud action scenes".
The Samsung HW-B650 comes with a wireless subwoofer, which is one of my favorite aspects of the setup itself. Usually, listening to music on a soundbar is inadvisable, but not on the HW-B650 thanks to the subwoofer.
In my review, I wrote that my music sounded much better than expected. "The synth bass notes reverberated through the floor...My colleagues who work underneath the TV testing room asked me if I was bringing the nightclub to the office".
While most soundbars sound meh for music, I loved listening to bassy tracks with the 'Bass' playback mode activated. Like any soundbar, I had to play with the settings to find the optimal performance, but that's all part of the fun.
The HW-B650 is also compatible with Samsung's rear speakers, so you could get this soundbar as the first of many home theater accessories. I would definitely grab this deal before it's over.
Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. As an ex-barista and avid home cook, she's got a soft spot for coffee and home tech; as a proud music nerd, she's always on the hunt for the best headphones, speakers, and earbuds. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
