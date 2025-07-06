I never shop on Amazon without ChatGPT — here’s how I use it to find the best products

As a busy mom, I am constantly relying on Amazon to purchase everything from granola bars to furniture. And, like any responsible online shopper, I take reviews into account for nearly every purchase.

The whole reason I shop on Amazon is for the convenience, but instead of getting lost in 4-star rants, dozens of open tabs with words like “best” and “Amazon’s top choice” to determine what to buy, I outsource the decision-making to ChatGPT.



Now, before I buy anything, whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones or a pack of lunchbox ice packs for my kids, I let ChatGPT read the reviews for me.

It compares, summarizes and even points out product details I would’ve missed. And honestly, I’m never going back.

How I do it

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whenever I’m considering a purchase, I take a screenshot of the product details. I also drop a link to the reviews in the chat box. Then, I’ll use prompts like:

“Based on these reviews, which of these products is best for battery life and comfort?”

“Summarize the main complaints about each product.”

“Which product has the most consistent 5-star reviews for durability?”

In seconds, ChatGPT delivers a breakdown of each product’s strengths and weaknesses, with recurring themes pulled from actual users, what’s the best option within my budget and within my timeframe.

The amount of time I’ve saved is immeasurable and I’ve always been satisfied with the product.

What it’s helped me buy

(Image credit: Future)

Most recently, I’ve used this method to determine the best sealant for a leak in our pool. I’m not a pool expert and the problem seemed minor enough to avoid calling one, but I still wanted to get the best product for the particular need.



I took screenshots of all the sealants I was considering and labeled each one like Product A, Product B, etc.



I explained the problem I was hoping to solve and let ChatGPT do the rest. I’ve also done this with shoes for my toddler, a reliable non-stick skillet that doesn’t warp, a portable fan and skincare products.

Each time, ChatGPT’s summaries made my decision faster and more informed. No more buyer’s remorse from falling for one glowing review, or missing red flags buried 10 pages deep.

I also appreciate how ChatGPT handles contradictory reviews. The AI can summarize both perspectives, helping me make a decision based on what I care about.

I’ve even started asking ChatGPT to create pros and cons lists, prioritize features based on my needs and flag any recurring issues mentioned in reviews

Of course, there are some limitations. ChatGPT can’t read real-time Amazon pages (yet), so I have to manually paste in the reviews.

And sometimes the summaries miss smaller details that a human might catch. But overall, the time and stress I save far outweigh any downsides.

Bottom line

Having ChatGPT summarize and compare Amazon reviews before I make purchases has completely streamlined my shopping process.

I feel more informed, less overwhelmed and way more confident in my choices. .



With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, if you're tired of review overload, it's one of the easiest AI hacks to try next.