You can skip the Prime fee and still get Prime Day deals — here's how

While Prime Day (July 8-11) brings Amazon's deepest discounts of the year, shoppers face a dilemma — is the membership fee worth it?

Fortunately Amazon provides several legitimate ways to access Prime Day deals without paying full price for membership.

First-time users, students, young adults, and those qualifying for government assistance programs can reduce or eliminate the membership cost entirely.

These alternatives provide the same exclusive deals, free shipping benefits, and additional Prime perks like streaming services and cloud storage.

With careful timing and the right qualification, you can save during Prime Day while paying significantly less than the standard membership fee. Here's how benefit from the Prime Day sale without paying for a full membership.

1. Start with Amazon's free 30-day trial (Image: © Shutterstock) Anyone who hasn't held a Prime membership in the past 12 months is eligible for Amazon's free 30-day trial, which grants full access to Prime Day deals without any upfront cost. Visit the Amazon Prime page and click the start your 30-day free trial button. Since Prime Day only runs for four days, you'll have plenty of trial time left over to enjoy additional benefits like Prime Video, Amazon Music, and free shipping on future orders.

2. Consider a one-month membership (Image: © Amazon) For those who don't qualify for the trial, consider purchasing a single month of Prime membership, specifically for the Prime Day sale. It costs just $14.99 (£8.99), rather than the full annual fee of $139/£95. The monthly option makes financial sense when you factor in free shipping savings, especially if you're planning multiple Prime Day purchases. You'll get identical benefits to annual members, including exclusive deal access and streaming services, without the long-term commitment.

3. Set cancellation reminders (Image: © Future) Trial or short-term membership users should create a calendar reminder to cancel before automatic renewal kicks in. Amazon's account settings make cancellation simple, and you'll retain all Prime benefits until your current billing period expires. This precaution prevents unexpected charges while ensuring you maximize your Prime Day savings without ongoing financial commitment.

4. Unlock student and young adult discounts (Image: © Getty Images/insta_photos) Students and young adults aged 18-24 can access Prime for Young Adults, featuring an extended six-month free trial instead of the standard 30 days. Once the trial ends, membership costs only $7.49/£4.49 monthly or $69/£47 annually, cutting the regular price in half. Beyond standard Prime benefits, students enjoy exclusive deals and enhanced cashback rates during Prime Day, making this the best long-term value for eligible users.

5. Apply for government assistance discounts (Image: © Amazon) Qualifying recipients of SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, and TANF can obtain Prime Access for $6.99 per month, saving over 50% compared to regular pricing. Amazon verifies eligibility by requiring documentation proving participation in qualifying assistance programs. This discounted membership includes all standard Prime benefits and represents excellent value for households that could benefit from year-round Prime services.

And that's it! You've now learned how to access Prime Day deals without paying for a full Prime membership.

