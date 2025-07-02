How to watch Calgary Stampede 2025 online from anywhere
Shania Twain provides the soundtrack to 10 days of adrenaline-pumping rodeo
She might not be impressed by Brad Pitt, but Shania Twain's sure got time for the Calgary Stampede. The country icon is both performing and marshaling the parade at Stampede Park as we gear up for championship day, the pinnacle of rodeo season.
Read on and we'll explain how you can watch Calgary Stampede live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
The 2025 Calgary Stampede runs from Friday, July 4 to Sunday, July 13.
• U.S. — The Cowboy Channel via Sling TV or Cowboy Channel Plus
• Canada — Sportsnet Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
The Calgary Stampede is a rodeo and a music, food and cultural festival all rolled into one, but — sorry Shania — it's the former that takes top billing. Over 10 days, 210 rodeo athletes with nerves of steel will face off across seven disciplines: bareback riding, barrel racing, tie down roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, bull riding and breakaway roping.
There are 30 in each heat, split into three pools of 10, and their first task is qualifying for the final on Sunday, July 13. Of the finalists, only one athlete from each event can pocket the $1,000,000 grand prize.
Macklemore, Megan Maroney, Thomas Wesley (better known as Diplo), TLC, Lil Jon, Natasha Bedingfield and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello are also performing.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Calgary Stampede live streams online and without cable.
Watch Calgary Stampede live streams in the U.S.
The 2025 Calgary Stampede is exclusive to the Cowboy Channel in the U.S.
If you don't have the channel on cable, try over-the-top streaming service Sling. It offers a range of packages, but to watch the Calgary Stampede you'll want to sign up to the Orange plan plus the Heartland Extra add-on.
Sling Orange carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 and usually costs $45.99 per month, but you'll get your first month half price. The Heartland Extra add-on costs $6 per month.
Alternatively, you could tune in via Cowboy Channel Plus, which costs $119.99 per year.
If you have one of these subscriptions but you're not at home during the Calgary Stampede, use NordVPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.
A subscription to Sling Orange plus the Heartland Extra add-on will give you streaming access to The Cowboy Channel. Sling Orange costs $45.99 per month, but you'll get 50% off your first month. Heartland Extra costs $6 per month.
Watch Calgary Stampede from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rodeo on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the Calgary Stampede live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.
NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50
✅ 4 months extra FREE!
✅ 76% off usual price
Use Nord to unblock Sling TV and watch the Calgary Stampede live online with our exclusive deal.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another streaming service and watch Calgary Stampede 2025.
Watch Calgary Stampede live streams in Canada
The Calgary Stampede is available to watch on Sportsnet Plus, in Canada. A subscription starts at CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 per year.
If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscription, you could use a VPN to help you access a Calgary Stampede live stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.
Can you watch Calgary Stampede in the U.K.?
Sadly, Calgary Stampede hasn't yet found an audience in the U.K..
But no fear, because anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
Can you watch Calgary Stampede in Australia?
The Calgary Stampede hasn't been picked up for broadcast Down Under either.
Anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access their usual streaming service.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streams
- The best streaming VPN
- How to watch Women's Euro 2025 live streams
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.