'I've played a lot of untrustworthy and villainous characters': Ben Barnes on breaking his villain streak in 'The Institute'

Ben Barnes is no stranger to playing dark, enigmatic characters.

From the troubled Logan in “Westworld” to the brooding Billy Russo in “The Punisher,” he's often found himself drawn to roles that lean into the morally ambiguous (or downright villainous). But in his latest project, “The Institute,” Barnes is stepping into somewhat unfamiliar territory.

If you’re new to Stephen King’s stories, “The Institute” follows the chilling journey of a gifted young boy named Luke who’s kidnapped and taken to a secretive, high-security facility. There, he finds himself among other children who, like him, possess unusual psychic abilities, and none of them are there by choice.

Blending elements of “Stranger Things” and “Firestarter,” the series taps into King’s signature themes of government control, manipulation, and the exploitation of young minds. It’s one you’ll want to catch when it lands on MGM Plus on July 13.

Barnes plays Tim Jamieson, an ex-cop turned small-town night-patrol officer hoping for a fresh start. He becomes the town’s moral anchor, using his law enforcement skills and compassion to help Luke (Joe Freeman). A natural protector and leader, Tim is the kind of character King envisions as a hero.

I had the chance to sit down with Barnes to talk about his role in the upcoming adaptation, and why it marks a significant shift from the darker characters he’s known for.

'He's an interesting character I haven't played before'

During the interview, I asked Barnes what it was like playing Tim, who is a more internal character, and one quite different from the roles he’s taken on in the past.

“I was looking for a character with a real sense of decency or a moral compass, and Tim has this quiet, redemptive arc,” Barnes said. “I’ve played a lot of untrustworthy, psychotic, or villainous characters over the last few years, so it was refreshing to find someone who genuinely wants to be a good man. I think he’s searching for ways to prove himself, and that made him a really interesting character — one I haven’t played before.”

After portraying morally complex figures like Billy Russo in “The Punisher,” Logan in “Westworld,” General Kirigan in “Shadow and Bone,” and even the manipulative Nathan in “Dorian Gray,” Barnes is no stranger to playing characters with a dark edge. But Tim is a different story entirely. He’s a gentler, more introspective man who carries quiet guilt and strives to do the right thing.

“It’s not necessarily a flashy role in an acting sense, but I was really interested in exploring that kind of man. I think a lot of Stephen King’s stories are infused with hope — they’re about challenging systems that often go unchallenged, and that, at times, exploit the vulnerable. This story, I think, is quite literally about that.”

Barnes is also a huge fan of sci-fi and fantasy, which naturally drew him to “The Institute.” He added: “I just love sci-fi, fantasy, and all that genre stuff, so this was an opportunity to do something quite grounded and quiet.”

For an actor often cast in shadowy or morally complex roles, Barnes portrayal of Tim in “The Institute” marks a meaningful departure. Instead of chaos or menace, this character is about calm control and quiet strength, all qualities that reveal a different dimension of his craft.

“The Institute” premieres with two episodes on July 13, 9pm ET/PT on MGM Plus.