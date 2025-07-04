I cancelled Google Ultra and switched to Canva — here’s why it’s the better AI video tool for creators

After testing Google’s $250/month AI Ultra plan, I made the switch to Canva’s new Veo 3-powered video tool and I don’t regret it for a second.

If you’re a casual user or creator who values speed, simplicity and an all-in-one workflow, Canva wins by a mile.



I'm not a content creator, but I do test video generators regularly. I was eager to test Google AI Ultra last month when it was still in early access.

At $249.99/month the subscription promises a lot, including access to Veo 3, Google’s most advanced AI video tool.



But after trying it, I found the reality didn’t quite live up to the hype.

More problems than expected

(Image credit: Future)

One of the first problems I noticed with Veo 3 in Google Ultra is that the default is Veo 2. Many times I entered a prompt, eager to see my video, only to realize that the setting was wrong. Users have to manually shift to Veo 3, which means you can use up tokens if you're not careful.

Speaking of credit anxiety, despite getting 12,500 monthly credits, rendering a single 30-second sci-fi scene could burn through 1,000 or more.

Also, as a casual user, I really don't need all the features. So while Project Mariner’s 10-task automations and 30TB cloud storage are impressive, they aren't needed for short-form content, particuarly for social.

Canva has all the features I need at a fraction of the cost

(Image credit: Canva)

Canva quietly rolled out Create a Video Clip, powered by the same Veo 3 model. It's super easy to use. Just go to Canva AI in the sidebar and start creating.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Canva AI → Create a Video Clip → Type prompt → Generate.

Example: “A girl exploring a neon-lit cyberpunk market, synthwave music.”

Seconds later, I got an 8-second clip with synchronized audio, directly in-browser that I can download and share anywhere.

Pro Tip: Canva Pro’s 5 free video clips reset monthly. Batch generate on the 28th and you’ll always stay ahead of the curve.

Cinematic quality, simply

Action POV - YouTube Watch On

Veo 3 handles complex camera movements, lighting and ambient sound effects. That's right, you can get sounds in your video now with Veo 3. Canva outputs clean, 1080p video, rivaling what I got from Google Ultra, but without the wait or credits.

Each clip loads instantly in Canva’s editor. I can then add text, transitions, logos, or drop it into a Reel. No exporting. No third-party apps. Just done.

Basic differences to consider

(Image credit: Google Veo 2/AI)

Canva’s 5 monthly clips are enough for light use. Google’s credits vanish fast with complex scenes so if you're considering making the switch, you'll want to determine how many videos you'll be creating each month.

Canva handles the full process in one tab. Google Ultra shines for film producers and serious video editors. But for creators making short-form content, it’s overbuilt and overpriced.

Veo 3 can also be a time sink. Canva videos generate in 2 minutes or less.

My recommendation is to cancel Google Ultra if you make short-form content (TikTok, Reels, YouTube Shorts) and want simplicity over cinematic control. If you already use Canva for design and have a Canva Pro subscription ($12.99/month) than it's built in so you can avoid an extra subscription cost.



However, you'll want to keep Google Ultra if you’re editing short films or plan on using the subscription for higher level productions and need massive cloud storage. You may even be able to justify the $250/month as a business expense

For most creators, Canva’s Veo 3 integration is the AI video upgrade we’ve been waiting for: powerful, easy to use and built into a platform we’re already using.

Bottom line

Everyone is trying to save money these days and for most creators, Canva’s Veo 3 integration is a smart way to save hundreds each month.



If you’re making short-form content like TikToks, Reels, or YouTube Shorts, Google Ultra is likely overkill, both in complexity and cost. But if you're a filmmaker or working on high-end video projects that demand precision, scale and storage, Google Ultra might still be worth it.



For me, I'm sticking with Canva and skipping the extra subscription.