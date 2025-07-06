Prime Video just added a ridiculously fun dark comedy movie — and it’s full of unexpected twists

When combing through Prime Video’s lineup for July 2025, I spotted a movie I vaguely recognized by name but had never actually watched. Comedy isn’t usually my go-to genre (I’ve been called the “horror queen” many times), so it wasn’t surprising that I’d missed “Game Night.” But something urged me to give it a try.

“Game Night,” in a few simple words is a dark comedy that takes some pretty wild turns, while keeping the experience genuinely fun. Jason Bateman effortlessly floats through the genre as if second nature, alongside the ever-charming Rachel McAdams, who brings plenty of laughs. Given my usual preference for horror or dark thrillers, I was glad “Game Night” ended up on my screen instead.

Now that this dark comedy is streaming on Prime Video, I’d recommend anyone who hasn’t seen it to add it to their watchlist. Here’s why “Game Night” should be the ultimate movie choice at your next game night.

What is ‘Game Night’ about?

GAME NIGHT - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Game Night” follows Max (Bateman) and Annie (McAdams), a competitive couple who regularly host game nights with their close group of friends. One evening, they invite Max's wealthy and charming brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler), to join them.

Brooks proposes a new game — a murder mystery party where someone will be “kidnapped,” and the group has to solve the case. What begins as an entertaining challenge quickly turns real when Brooks actually disappears, and the group realizes they’re caught up in a genuinely dangerous situation.

As Max, Annie and their friends scramble to uncover what’s really going on, they face a series of unexpected twists, false leads, and escalating chaos. Each clue brings new surprises, and the stakes rise as they try to save Brooks and themselves.

‘Game Night’ ended up being a pleasant surprise

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / New Line Cinema / Album / Alamy)

Character work and storylines are what most people tend to focus on when watching a movie, and rightfully so, since they’re incredibly important. But as someone who essentially memorizes the way a movie looks, “Game Night” surprised me in the best way possible.

This dark comedy features some seriously cool cinematography. Directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein clearly knew what they were doing. Given the movie’s title, they wanted to literally incorporate elements of games into the visuals.

Near the beginning, there’s a street scene that uses an effect to make the characters’ world look like a game board or miniature set. As the camera zooms in, the street “comes to life,” transitioning from the toy-like perspective into full, real-scale live action.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / New Line Cinema / Album / Alamy)

I have to say, the visuals really impressed me. If you’ve seen “The Social Network,” you might recognize a similar use of tilt-shift photography during the miniature Harvard campus shot. It’s really cool stuff, and I wish more movies took creative risks with experimental and fun visuals like this.

Aside from the cinematography, “Game Night” has plenty to offer in terms of pure entertainment. While the plot isn’t exactly original (sharing tonal similarities with “Clue” and the comedy-thriller “Date Night”) there are enough thrills to keep you amused. Strong lead performances from Bateman and McAdams elevate the material, making the experience extremely enjoyable.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Prod DB / Aggregate Films / Davis Entertainment / New Line Cinema / Alamy )

A few twists have been thrown in that I’m sure viewers will eat up, and they’re surprising enough to keep the plot interesting. But most of all, “Game Night” is a super easy watch, mainly because the characters are pretty charming (even if they’re borderline cheesy at times).

Max and Annie often gather with their friends Ryan (Billy Magnussen) and the married duo Kevin (Lamorne Morris) and Michelle Sterling (Kylie Bunbury) for game nights, all while trying to keep these gatherings hidden from their socially awkward neighbor, Gary Kingsbury (Jesse Plemons), who’s a police officer dealing with a difficult divorce.

Plemons, as always, doesn’t even need to say a word to make his characters feel incredibly unique. Gary, in this case, comes across as quietly unsettling, but you can’t help but be amused at his incredibly odd nature.

The group as a whole has a compelling dynamic, and their interactions make it easy to overlook a somewhat basic plot. It’s just a fun time.

Stream ‘Game Night’ on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Prod DB / Aggregate Films / Davis Entertainment / New Line Cinema / Alamy)

“Game Night” is an entertaining watch, but if there’s one reason I’d recommend it to anyone, it’s for the visuals alone. I’m not well-versed in cinematography, but the camera shots and creative choices throughout most scenes are such a joy to watch.

Of course, everything else is good too. I’m just someone who’s easily impressed by a visually pleasing movie.

Don’t take my word for it either. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, “Game Night” has a solid score of 85%, with the site’s critics consensus reading: “With a talented cast turned loose on a loaded premise and a sharp script loaded with dark comedy and unexpected twists, Game Night might be more fun than the real thing.”

You should stream “Game Night” on Prime Video now for a genuinely fun ride. Otherwise, see our general guide on the best Prime Video movies worth watching.