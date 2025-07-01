Garmin clarifies what data it's sharing with Google Health Connect — here's the full list

There's little doubt that Garmin Watches are some of the best fitness trackers available, and part of that is due to Garmin Connect, which has recently listed all the data that it will soon be able to share with Google Health Connect.

Google and Garmin first announced that they would allow data sharing during Google I/O 2025, but the details on what information would be included were limited at the time. However, Android Central recently revealed that Garmin has released a support document that details exactly what Google will have access to.

According to the support document, when you complete a workout, Garmin will share the following in what it calls a “one-way transfer” with Health Connect:

Active and Total calories burned

Cycling pedal cadence

Distance

Elevation gained

Heart Rate data

Speed information

Steps

Swimming strokes

The majority of this data will also be shared with other apps, but your running power, cadence and sweat loss will not be shared.

Garmin Connect will be sharing more than just one-time workout data. The app will also share some Wellness data with Google Health Connect, including:

Body Fat

Calories Burned

Floors Climbed

Heart rate data

Sleep Data

Steps and step distance

Weight

While Garmin will be sharing data, it has made it clear that it will not be accepting any from Google. This isn’t entirely surprising, as Garmin has long avoided using other apps' data. It should also be noted that training load, aerobic/ anaerobic training effect, intensity minutes, running tolerance, endurance score, and HRV status won’t be shared with Google Health Connect.

While there might be some concern when it comes to sharing personal details with any Google app. However, if Garmin continues to be as transparent as possible regarding which data is shared, then it should help to alleviate concerns.

Unfortunately, it appears the update has been delayed as the latest Google Health Connect update makes no mention of Garmin Connect. While the update was scheduled for the end of June, it appears that it has been delayed for the time being.