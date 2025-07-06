Netflix just got an intense psychological thriller movie starring Cillian Murphy — and it’s packed with claustrophobic tension

If you’re browsing streaming services for something sharp and filled with suspense, “Red Eye” is a forgotten thriller worth checking out now that it’s been added to Netflix's July lineup.

Directed by horror legend Wes Craven, this 2005 psychological thriller is lean in runtime (a tight 85 minutes) but absolutely relentless when it comes to tension.

Set almost entirely on a commercial flight, the movie follows a hotel manager heading home on a red-eye to Miami. Everything seems normal ... until the charming man seated next to her reveals he’s not just making small talk, but planning something deadly. What unfolds is a nerve-wracking battle of wits at 30,000 feet.

Despite being nearly two decades old, “Red Eye” hasn’t lost its bite. It’s one of those thrillers that proves you don’t need big action set pieces or explosions to create real suspense, especially when most of the movie takes place in a single location and plays out in near real-time once the flight begins. Plus, it’s anchored by two excellent performances from Rachel McAdams and, of course, Cillian Murphy at his most chilling.

Some may remember it from its original run, but its addition to Netflix is a perfect excuse to revisit (or discover) one of the most claustrophobic thrillers of the 2000s. Here’s why “Red Eye” is absolutely worth a stream.

What is ‘Red Eye’ about?

“Red Eye” follows Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams), a hotel manager who hates flying and is already on edge as she boards a late-night red-eye flight to Miami. Things take a strange turn when she finds herself seated next to a charming but mysterious man named Jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy).

At first, he seems harmless and even flirtatious, but once the plane is in the air, his true intentions are revealed. Jackson is part of a terrorist plot and needs Lisa’s help to assassinate a high-profile government official staying at her hotel. If she refuses to cooperate, he threatens to have her father killed.

With no way to escape and no one to turn to at 30,000 feet, Lisa must outwit her captor and find a way to survive not just for herself, but for her father and the lives of others on that plane.

Fear truly takes flight in ‘Red Eye’

Anyone with the name Jackson Rippner is bound to turn some heads, given its eerie similarity to the infamous unidentified serial killer. This was actually intentional, as screenwriter Carl Ellsworth leaned into the pun, making Jackson’s name a subtle warning flag to hint at danger from the start.

And it works. But that’s mainly down to Murphy’s performance as the charming yet dangerous man who walks onto that plane. “Red Eye” sees him play a villain for the first time (along with “Batman Begins”), and it almost makes you wish he’d taken on more roles like this because he’s terrifyingly good at it.

One of the most chilling scenes in “Red Eye” (and arguably one of Murphy’s standout moments, ever) happens shortly after take-off, when Jackson drops the friendly act and calmly reveals his true intentions to Lisa. Up until this point, he’s been flirtatious and disarming. But once they’re in the air, he leans in and calmly tells her she’s going to help him carry out an assassination.

From there, this thriller leaves heavily into building tension, enough to have you holding your breath. While most of that suspense revolves around what Murphy’s character does next, it’s McAdams who anchors the story enough to make it feel like a realistic scenario. Thrillers often tempt actors to go over the top, but she keeps her performance grounded, even as the chaos escalates.

This movie is one of the rare thrillers where the victim outshines the villain. Lisa never freaks out or acts clueless when things get intense. Instead, when it’s time to fight back, she goes all in. There's one particular scene involving a pen that will make you squirm a little, but it makes you root for her even more.

McAdams does a great job making her relationships feel real, whether it’s with her dad (played by Brian Cox), her co-workers, or the other passengers. It all comes across as believable, meaning you actually care about what’s happening.

With his unconventional take on thrillers, it’s easy to see “Red Eye” as Wes Craven’s way of testing both his own skills and the typical rules of the genre. Yet he pulls it off and crafts a tense, gripping story that rarely strays beyond the two airplane seats occupied by predator and prey.

Ellsworth’s screenplay is tight and packed with clever twists that help cover up the story’s bigger flaws. While the plot has moments that don’t quite add up (and by the time it ends, you might think of a dozen simpler ways the villain could have pulled off their plan), the movie leans on suspense rather than logic.

In the end, it turns out to be a surprisingly enjoyable thriller and a refreshing change of pace from one of horror’s most iconic directors.

Stream ‘Red Eye’ on Netflix now

Even though “Red Eye” has been largely forgotten over the years, it received plenty of praise when it was released in 2005. It holds an 80% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes from nearly 200 reviews, along with a solid 64% audience rating.

The site’s critics consensus reads: “With solid performances and tight direction from Wes Craven, Red Eye is a brisk, economic thriller.” It’s a short statement, but a very true one.

So, if you’re craving a tightly wound thriller that keeps the pressure on from take-off to landing, “Red Eye” is a must-watch. The movie’s confined setting and relentless tension make every moment feel urgent, enough to have you on edge throughout its entire runtime (I certainly was, even just re-watching it!). It’s packed with shocking moments and clever storytelling that proves less can truly be more.

Stream “Red Eye” on Netflix now. For more streaming recommendations, see what new Netflix movies and shows to watch this week.