Google just killed one of my favorite Apple Watch apps — at the same time as introducing another one

Interacting with Google's services can be something of a poisoned chalice — just ask anyone who got on board with Google Stadia. But the company is doing some funny things with Apple's watchOS platform right now, including killing off one of my most-used apps.

Generally speaking, I need cross-platform functionality from life-organising apps like note taking, reminders or calendars. Which is why Google Keep has been a go-to of mine for years as one of the best note taking apps.

Alas, Google has decided that Google Keep for the Apple Watch has served its time. As noted by 9to5 Google, the app is no longer available on Apple's wearable after being largely ignored since it was launched in 2019 anyway. Google Keep was as barebones as it got — no complications or any support for some of the newer watchOS features that Apple added.

But the fact it synced with the Google Keep apps I have installed on all my other devices — Android, iOS or Windows — made it phenomenally useful to be able to glance at on my wrist. Even if I couldn't actually interact with it in any meaningful way.

Google's approach to watchOS in general could be described as lackadaisical. YouTube Music for watchOS has been as neglected as Google Keep and Google Maps just gives you the basics: travel time and information on your current trip.

Contrast the functionality of Google's family of WatchOS apps with their Wear OS counterparts and you'll understand that Google wants to prioritize its own platform. Google Maps on something like the Pixel Watch 3 lets you search and browse right from your wrist.

Google Calendar now has an Apple Watch app

(Image credit: Future)

What makes this whole thing especially puzzling is that Google has also decided now is the time to launch its Calendar app for the Apple Watch. Google Calendar for the Apple Watch is a very simple extension to the iOS that shows you the events in your week and any Google Tasks you've added.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can tap on each task to see more details and there's the option to color-code cards. Unlike Google Keep, there are also a couple of home screen complications to use. Either the circular Today or the What's Next complication that can be circular, rectangular or sit as a Smart Stack widget. The former shows the abbreviated day of the week alongside the date while the later gives you your next event.

It's simple stuff and you're probably sensing a theme here. Despite being the most popular wearable by a long shot, Google just isn't that interested doing more than the bare minimum for the Apple Watch.

The good news for note-taking Apple Watch wearers is the upcoming watchOS 26 release in the fall is scheduled to bring a full Notes app to the best Apple Watches.