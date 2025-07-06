Hiding out in my AC and catching up on what's new on Netflix is my favorite way to beat the heat. But with so much coming and going from the best streaming services, narrowing down what to watch next can quickly become a headache.

Sure, you could scan through the Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies, but figuring out which ones are actually worth the hype isn't always so easy. And there's bound to be some duds among the gems.

That's why we track the Netflix top 10 each week to highlight the best of the best. This week, that includes a highly anticipated superhero sequel, a stomach-churning documentary you definitely shouldn't watch over dinner, and an earworm-filled animated adventure from the same studio behind the "Spider-Verse" films.

None of these picks strike your fancy? We've got you covered: For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month. So, with that out of the way, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 6.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'The Old Guard 2' (2025)

I've been seeing chatter about "The Old Guard 2" everywhere, and it's already claimed the No. 1 spot, so it seems like Netflix's highly anticipated sequel is a hit. The first movie introduced us to Charlize Theron's Andromache of Scythia—or Andy, as her comrades call her. She's the battle-hardened leader of a band of immortal mercenaries who've operated under the radar for centuries.

Now these undying warriors face their most perilous challenge yet: the return of Quyhn (Ngô Thanh Vân), another immortal who has broken free of her watery prison and is now hell-bent on revenge. But she’s not the only one with unfinished business. Enter Discord (Uma Thurman), the original immortal, furious that Andy has abandoned their kind to side with humanity. Now, she’s coming for retribution, and Andy’s past may finally catch up with her.

'Train Wreck: Poop Cruise' (2025)

Netflix is making waves this summer with its latest batch of documentaries, and the newest entries in its "Trainwreck" anthology have remained a fixture in the top 10 charts. Each digs into a bizarre yet captivating viral news story of the last decade. Of the bunch, I found "Trainwreck: Poop Cruise" to be the hardest to turn away from, disturbing not just for all the gruesome details but also for the lack of accountability Carnival faced for the whole sordid ordeal.

What was supposed to be a carefree four-day cruise from Texas to Mexico turned into a floating disaster when a fire disabled the ship’s power. With more than 4,000 passengers and crew stranded at sea, the lack of air conditioning, refrigeration, and working plumbing (which earned the voyage its infamous nickname) quickly turned conditions nightmarish. Grim news footage and first-hand accounts from those onboard paint a stomach-turning picture of what really happened, and how frustratingly little has been done to keep it from happening again.

'KPop Demon Hunters' (2025)

If I stop shouting my love for "KPop Demon Hunters" from the rooftop, assume that I'm dead. Funnily enough, I'm not all that into K-pop, but I am a big fan of Sony Pictures Animation—the powerhouse behind the "Spider-Verse" films and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines." Their latest release is as dazzling as ever, balancing expressive animation with sharp humor, a straightforward but heartwarming storyline, and absurdly catchy tunes that I haven't gotten out of my head for weeks.

The arrival of Theron's superhero sequel "The Old Guard 2" managed to knock it from the No. 1 spot, where it's stayed since it debuted on Netflix on June 20, but it's still holding strong at #2. "Kpop Demon Hunters" follows global pop sensations Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), who moonlight as demon hunters when they’re not topping the charts. But when a rival boy band—secretly demons in disguise—sets out to steal the souls of their fans, the trio must overcome what's holding them back or risk losing everything they've worked so hard for.

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "The Old Guard 2" (2025)

2. "KPop Demon Hunters' (2025)

3. "Grown Ups 2" (2013)

4. "The Hitman's Bodyguard" (2017)

5. "Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel" (2025)

6. "Grown Ups" (2010)

7. "Train Wreck: Poop Cruise" (2025)

8. "The Old Guard" (2020)

9. "Red Eye" (2005)

10. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" (2021)