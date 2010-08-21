Woman Marries R2-D2 (Droid She's Looking For)

We've been keeping an eye on R2-D2 Central in the run up to the launch of the R2-D2 DROID 2, hoping to snag more information about the phone. After all, they did provide us with the first pictures of the phone, perhaps they'd have other juicy information for us? Well, we haven't heard anymore about the phone but they did provide us with pictures of something else, something much stranger: R2-D2 got married to his (its?) biggest fan, Bonnie Burton, at Star Wars Celebration V in Florida last week.

R2-D2 fanatic, Bonnie Burton writes of her love for droids on the Star Wars blog:

"After suffering through too many broken hearts thanks to dating boys who never quite appreciated my geek girl ways, I made a vow never to give my heart to anyone ever again who rolled their eyes when I attempted a Wookiee roar. I guess you could say I was looking for love in Alderaan places.

So after a brief courtship, which involved speed dating and drinks, these two crazy kids got hitched at the Star Wars Commitment Chapel. The ceremony was officiated by Darth Maul, R2-KT was a flower girl, and Darth Vader himself was best man, along with maid of honor Adrianne Curry.

Unfortunately for the smitten Bonnie, ceremonies at the Star Wars Commitment Chapel are for enjoyment only. Starwars.com writes:

"It does not grant any legal rights, and is not legally valid in any state -- except your state of mind."

Check out the full gallery of the wedding here.