Woman Marries R2-D2 (Droid She's Looking For)

Love at first bleep-bloop. Darth Maul Performs Ceremony.

We've been keeping an eye on R2-D2 Central in the run up to the launch of the R2-D2 DROID 2, hoping to snag more information about the phone. After all, they did provide us with the first pictures of the phone, perhaps they'd have other juicy information for us? Well, we haven't heard anymore about the phone but they did provide us with pictures of something else, something much stranger: R2-D2 got married to his (its?) biggest fan, Bonnie Burton, at Star Wars Celebration V in Florida last week.

R2-D2 fanatic, Bonnie Burton writes of her love for droids on the Star Wars blog:

"After suffering through too many broken hearts thanks to dating boys who never quite appreciated my geek girl ways, I made a vow never to give my heart to anyone ever again who rolled their eyes when I attempted a Wookiee roar. I guess you could say I was looking for love in Alderaan places.

So after a brief courtship, which involved speed dating and drinks, these two crazy kids got hitched at the Star Wars Commitment Chapel. The ceremony was officiated by Darth Maul, R2-KT was a flower girl, and Darth Vader himself was best man, along with maid of honor Adrianne Curry.

Unfortunately for the smitten Bonnie, ceremonies at the Star Wars Commitment Chapel are for enjoyment only. Starwars.com writes:

"It does not grant any legal rights, and is not legally valid in any state -- except your state of mind."

Check out the full gallery of the wedding here.

60 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pangedit 21 August 2010 12:23
    Her and the Japanese guy who married a video game should get together or something.
    Reply
  • shloader 21 August 2010 12:24
    Whole new meaning to 'Battery Operated Boyfriend'.
    Reply
  • tacoslave 21 August 2010 12:25
    chick next to vader is totally hawt r2d2's wife not so much.
    Reply
  • jerreece 21 August 2010 12:54
    LOL Wookieee roar. She means gargling her Listerine really, really loud.

    Maybe this is why she's single. ;)
    Reply
  • JackFrost860 21 August 2010 12:56
    Has anyone told her that Darth Vader is now her new father-in-law :/
    Reply
  • lakelucid 21 August 2010 13:11
    So which side of the force is she on now?
    Reply
  • CoryInJapan 21 August 2010 13:33
    So RD D2 is ditching the hot pink one for that bimbo?
    Reply
  • pirateboy 21 August 2010 13:59
    hmmmm yes...R2D2 actually looks like a giant dildo. R2 better lube up.
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 21 August 2010 14:09
    You may now kiss the iPhone goodbye!
    Reply
  • crazybaldhead 21 August 2010 14:21
    Thank god she's finally off the market. Talk about butterface.
    Reply