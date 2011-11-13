Trending

The R2-D2 MP4 Player with C-3PO Earbuds

We love Star Wars as much as the next team of tech writers, but we're not sure if we can get behind this R2-D2 and C-3PO-inspired MP4 player from Toys R Us.

Usually, we're exactly the kind of people when it comes to R2-D2 anything, whether it's the phone or a bathing suit, we'd probably be up for pretty much anything, if it's done right. We just can't make decide if this music player from Toys R Us has been done right.

Boasting 2GB of storage, this little guy also has a little color display around back along with some hardware buttons for all your skip, back, play, pause and volume needs. However, as Technabob points out, the image itself looks a little fishy. It's got a distinct whiff of iPod to it and we're not sure if it's genuine. While there's every chance the device does have a snazzy color display, it's not mentioned in the product details (though the buttons are), so we don't want you to get your hopes up only to discover it doesn't look like the photo.

Pricewise, you're looking at $45, and Toys R Us recommends this for kids aged 6 - 8 years. What do you think? Good choice for a kid's first music player or a total waste of money?

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DjEaZy 13 November 2011 20:12
    Good choice for a kid's first music player or a total waste of money?
    ... the second answer...
    Reply
  • Cash091 13 November 2011 20:22
    If you load up a video on this thing, does it display it in a hologram?!? If so, this just made the top of my christmas list, if not... I may buy one to break it in George Lucas' face!!
    Reply
  • christop 13 November 2011 20:23
    It would be a waste for a kid but for a collector of Star Wars stuff would be kinda cool.
    Reply
  • hetneo 13 November 2011 21:49
    LMAO if it was 10-15 bucks I might think about buying it.
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 13 November 2011 22:21
    people carrying it in public will get mocked harder, only recommended for rabid star wars fanboys.
    apple might sue them for making it look like ipod nano's star wars mod.
    "i am not really happy to see you, it's the r2-d2 mp4 player in my pocket."
    Reply
  • 14 November 2011 00:46
    Purchased one of these for one simple reason, IT IS an R2D2 item.. hey tis R2!!! will never open the bluggar package, and it is wicked kewl..was ever so glad to see that it was an actual full size R2 D2 as well.. Yes way too bloody expensive but hey why not, one can not take it with us.. Cheeres!!!
    Reply
  • f4phantom2500 14 November 2011 01:28
    almost totally guaranteed that the earphones sound like crap, and the entire thing looks like it'll fall apart within 2 months (especially the earphones). also i imagine that carrying around a cylindrical mp3 player in your pocket would be quite impractical.
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 14 November 2011 03:45
    Save the cash buying this junk, buy the complete 6 film box set on BluRay instead
    Reply
  • pcpcs 14 November 2011 07:41
    I sure hope it'll be able to run Crysis.
    Reply
  • drwho1 14 November 2011 07:56
    total junk.
    Reply