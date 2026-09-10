Yoto Player 4th Gen unveiled with 'Green Button' playlist feature — and there's a new Yoto mini player, too

If you're a parent looking for an alternative screen-free device for your kids, then there's a good chance you'll have heard of Yoto Player.

The card-based audio player with no microphone and no camera has been a breakout hit for both kids and preteens. There's no screen, just a mosaic-based display that calls up cutesy images related to whatever is playing. And thanks to the huge amount of content already available through Yoto's NFC cards, everything from Roald Dahl to KPop Demon Hunters and Bluey is available on the platform.

Today, Yoto announced its 4th Generation Yoto Player and Yoto Mini, three years on from the last iteration.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

The headline feature for both players is a new physical "Green Button" that enables cardless playback of up to 20 items that parents can program via the Yoto app. There's also been a boost of internal storage up to 64GB, upgraded Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 6.1, and an IP67 durability rating for the portable Mini.

"This isn't just a new product, it’s a new platform — we’ve upgraded everything under the hood," said Ben Drury, CEO and Co-founder of Yoto. "We've spent three years building this foundation for the next chapter of Yoto — faster, more reliable, and with kids in control, just as they've always been."

The Green Button

The standout feature across both 4th Gen models is the new Green Button. This acts as a sort of 'favorites' option for kids to collect up to 20 stories, songs, podcasts, soundscapes or other pieces of content and play them without needing to put in a card.

Parents manage these shortcuts directly through the Yoto app, allowing separate playlists for morning routines and bedtime wind-downs. It also grants immediate access to digital-only app content, such as toothbrushing timers and sleep soundscapes.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additional upgrades across both players

Better Connectivity Under the hood, both 4th Gen devices are equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 6.1 for faster audio downloads and reliable wireless headphone or app pairing. They also have newer processors for faster performance.

Expanded Storage: Internal memory has doubled to 64GB, capable of holding over 1,000 hours of offline audio for travel.

Extended Warranty: All 4th Gen devices now ship with a standard two-year warranty.

Yoto Player vs Yoto Mini: Specific hardware upgrades

(Image credit: Yoto / Tom's Guide)

Alongside the core upgrades, each 4th Gen player is also receiving some specific hardware improvements tailored to what they're used for.

The larger stay-at-home Yoto Player 4th Gen has been given an upgraded full-panel night light supporting seven customizable colors, complete with dynamic day/night visual clock cues and Ok-to-Wake indicators.

The player's audio quality is enhanced via an acoustically engineered stereo speaker array, and charging is handled via USB-C or wireless charging bases. Yoto also confirmed a user-replaceable battery replacement kit will be made available in 2027 to extend device longevity.

Meanwhile, the portable Yoto Mini 4th Gen has been given a focus on ruggedness. Yoto has confirmed a new IP67 dust and water resistance rating, rendering it fully splashproof, puddle-proof, and drop-tested. Something that many parents will no doubt appreciate. The Yoto Mini 4th Gen maintains support for both 3.5mm wired headphones and Bluetooth pairing, alongside USB-C fast charging.

Yoto Player 4th Gen availability and pricing

Both devices are available for pre-order starting today via Yoto's direct store, with the Mini also listed on Amazon. The players will also be available through other retailers soon.

The Yoto Player 4th Generation is priced at £119.99 / $149.99 while the Mini is priced at $109.99 / £89.99.

The Yoto Mini 4th Gen will begin shipping September 30, 2026, while the full-sized Yoto Player 4th Gen will start shipping on October 15.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.