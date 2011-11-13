The R2-D2 MP4 Player with C-3PO Earbuds

Usually, we're exactly the kind of people when it comes to R2-D2 anything, whether it's the phone or a bathing suit, we'd probably be up for pretty much anything, if it's done right. We just can't make decide if this music player from Toys R Us has been done right.

Boasting 2GB of storage, this little guy also has a little color display around back along with some hardware buttons for all your skip, back, play, pause and volume needs. However, as Technabob points out, the image itself looks a little fishy. It's got a distinct whiff of iPod to it and we're not sure if it's genuine. While there's every chance the device does have a snazzy color display, it's not mentioned in the product details (though the buttons are), so we don't want you to get your hopes up only to discover it doesn't look like the photo.

Pricewise, you're looking at $45, and Toys R Us recommends this for kids aged 6 - 8 years. What do you think? Good choice for a kid's first music player or a total waste of money?