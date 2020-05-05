Casper vs. Purple vs. Nectar vs. Leesa: Who makes the best boxed mattress?

Shopping online for the best mattress has never been easier — and with a lot of brick-and-mortar stores closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, online may be the only place you can buy a mattress these days. But while online mattress shopping may have gone mainstream, if you’ve never done it before, the idea of shelling out a lot of money for a large, rolled-up mattress delivered to your front door that’s supposed to be the perfect solution to your sleep needs can be daunting.

Luckily, most direct-to-consumer online mattress companies have solid trial periods and return policies so your mattress decision doesn’t have to be set in stone. As for picking the right mattress dealer, all it takes is a little due diligence, just like any purchase.

If you’re wondering where to get started with buying an online mattress, check out our guide to the top bed-in-a-box companies and what you can expect from each one.

Casper

(Image credit: Amazon)

How long has Casper been in business: Casper was founded in April 2014.

What Casper offers at a glance Models available: The Casper, The Essential, The Wave

Bed frame/base offerings: Yes

Pillows: Yes

Bedding: Yes

Length of sleep trial: 100 nights on any new Casper mattress, pillows and bedding

Warranty: 10 year limited

Delivery: Free

How much will you spend at Casper: The Casper Essential (size Twin) starts at $395, with prices climbing as high as $2,695 for Casper The Wave (size California King). The most popular mattress is The Casper, which costs $995 for a queen-size model.

What about mattress removal?: In the United States, in-home delivery and setup is $149 regardless of how many products you order. This includes removal of your current mattress and/or box spring if you want it.

Special features at Casper: All the foams in Casper mattresses have environmental certifications that ensure they are safe and non-toxic. Every foam layer is CertiPUR certified, meaning it meets standards for content, emissions and durability.

Casper also sells glow lights, dog beds, nightstands, mattress toppers, nap pillows, and CBD gummies.

If you’re still uncertain about buying your mattress online, Casper has retail stores opening up around the country, though you should check with stores in your area to confirm whether they’re open or not.

Purple

(Image credit: Purple)

What Purple offers at a glance Models available: The Purple Mattress, The Purple Hybrid, The Purple Hybrid Premier

Bed frame/base offerings: Yes

Pillows: Yes

Bedding: Yes

Length of sleep trial: 100-night risk-free trial

Warranty: 10-year limited

Delivery: Free

How long has Purple been in business: After launching with a Kickstarter campaign in 2015, Purple was founded in 2016. It went public a year later.

How much will you spend at Purple: The Purple Mattress starts at $649 (size Twin). At the upper end of Purple’s selection a Purple Hybrid Premier 4” Purple Grid (size Split King) costs $4,99. Purple’s most popular option is a queen-size Purple Mattress for $1,099.

What about mattress removal?: White glove setup and removal option is available for any mattress ordered from Purple.

Special features at Purple: The Purple Grid material sets Purple apart from other mattress companies. This grid is made of Hyper-Elastic Polymer material and it’s designed to flex under pressure points, offer responsive support, while keeping the body cool with its 2,800-plus open-air channels. Purple uses high-quality polyurethane foam that’s certified by CertiPUR-US.

Purple makes its mattresses in the U.S., and also sells pet beds and seat cushions.

Helix Sleep

(Image credit: Helix)

What Helix offers at a glance Models available: Helix Sunset, Helix Moonlight, Helix Midnight, Helix Dusk, Helix Twilight, Helix Dawn (all also available in LUXE versions), Helix Nightfall, Helix Dual Balanced, Helix Dual Extra

Bed frame/base offerings: Yes

Pillows: Yes

Bedding: Yes

Length of sleep trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 10-year for Helix Sleep mattresses, 15-year for Helix Luxe mattresses

Delivery: Free

How long has Helix been in business: Helix was founded in 2015

How much will you spend at Helix: Prices start at $600 for Helix Sunset Mattress (size Twin), with Helix mattresses costing as much as $1,945 for a Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress (size California King). The most popular mattress at Helix is The Midnight, available for $895 in a queen-size version.

What about mattress removal?: Helix will take away your current mattress.

Special features at Helix: With so many Helix mattresses to choose from, the company’s website offers a helpful sleep quiz to help you determine which mattress is best for you. Helix offers “dual comfort” mattresses for couples where the mattress side is personalized for each partner, and a “blended” mattress, which factors in both people’s preferences for a combination that suits their needs.

An Oeko-Tex certification affirms that a product is free of any harmful chemicals and substances. All foams used are certified by the CertiPUR-US program.Birch by Helix is an organic mattress option. And Helix mattresses are made in the U.S.

Leesa

(Image credit: Leesa)

What Leesa offers at a glance Models available: Leesa Original, Leesa Hybrid, Leesa Legend

Bed frame/base offerings: Yes

Pillows: Yes

Bedding: No

Length of sleep trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Delivery: Free shipping

How long has Leesa been in business: Like many companies featured here, Leesa got its start in 2015.

How much will you spend at Leesa: Starting at $399 for a size Twin for the Leesa Original, prices can reach $2,799 for the Leesa Legend (size California King). The The Leesa Original — $899 for a Queen — is Leesa’s most popular mattress.

What about mattress removal?: Mattress removal is an option with your Leesa order.

Special features at Leesa: Leesa uses CertiPUR-US approved foams and most of the company’s products are made in the U.S.

You can try out some of Leesa’s beds in select West Elm, Pottery Barn and Macy’s stores (where those stores are open, of course.) Leesa has donated more than 35,000 mattresses to over 1,000 nonprofits since its launch five years ago.

Layla

(Image credit: Layla)

What Layla offers at a glance Models available: Layla memory foam mattress

Bed frame/base offerings: Yes

Pillows: Yes

Bedding: Sheets, weighted blankets

Length of sleep trial: 120 nights

Warranty: Lifetime warranty

Delivery: Free shipping

How long has Layla been in business: Layla got its start in 2016.

How much will you spend at Layla: Prices start at $599 for the Layla Memory Foam Mattress (size Twin). You’ll pay as much as $1,099 for the Layla Memory Foam Mattress (size California King). A queen-size Layla Memory Foam mattress costs $899.

What about mattress removal?: There’s no mattress removal option at Layla.

Special features at Layla: All foams used in Layla’s memory foam mattress are CertiPUR-US certified, and there’s little to no off-gassing odor when you open your mattress.

Made in the U.S., Layla’s mattresses are designed to keep you cool while you sleep by infusing Copper-Gel cells in the foam and using a Thermogel cover. You can flip a Layla from side to the other for a soft or firm mattress feel.

Nectar

(Image credit: Nectar)

What Nectar offers at a glance Models available: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Bed frame/base offerings: Yes

Pillows: Yes

Bedding: Yes

Length of sleep trial: 365 nights

Warranty: Forever warranty

Delivery: Free shipping

How long has Nectar been in business: Nectar was founded in 2016.

How much will you spend at Nectar: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress starts at $499 for a size Twin. Prices reach $1,199 for The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid (size California King). The Nectar Mattress is the company’s most popular offering, with a Queen selling for $699.

What about mattress removal?: You’ll need to opt for Nectar’s White Glove Service for delivering and setting up your mattress. The service, which starts at $149, includes an option for removing your old mattress.

Special features at Nectar: Nectar uses a flexible foam that is independently certified by CertiPUR-US. People who tend to sleep hot will want to explore Nectar’s Tencel Cooling Cover, made from fabric that’s designed to breathe and draw away heat.

Nectar Sleep sells mattresses in stores at Mattress Warehouse if you’re still resistant to shopping for mattresses online.

Tuft & Needle

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle )

What Tuft & Needle offers at a glance Models available: The T&N Original Mattress; The Mint Mattress; The Hybrid Mattress

Bed frame/base offerings: Yes

Pillows: Yes

Bedding: Yes

Length of sleep trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Delivery: Free shipping

How long has Tuft & Needle been in business: Tuft & Needle is one of the mainstays on this list of online mattress retailers, having been founded back in 2012.

How much will you spend at Tuft & Needle: Prices start at $350 for the T&N Original Mattress (size Twin), reaching $1,745 for the Hybrid Mattress (size California King). The most popular option a Queen-size T&N Original costs $595.

What about mattress removal?: Getting rid of your old mattress isn’t an option here.

Special features at Tuft & Needle: The foams used in T&N mattresses are tested and certified by CertiPUR-US, and mattresses are made in the U.S. Graphite and cooling gel beads in the T&N Adaptive foam absorb heat as you sleep ·

In addition to mattresses, the company sells a luxury beanbag called The Pouch for $355.

In 2018, Serta Simmons Bedding bought Tuft & Needle, which has some of its own stores and sells through Crate and Barrel and Lowe’s.

Allswell

(Image credit: Allswell)

What Allswell offers at a glance Models available: The Allswell Hybrid, The Luxe, The Supreme

Bed frame/base offerings: No

Pillows: Yes

Bedding: No

Length of sleep trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Delivery: Free shipping to 48 states

How long has Allswell been in business: Allswell is the relative newcomer here, having gotten its start in 2018.

How much will you spend at Allswell: Starting at $265 for The Allswell Hybrid (size Twin), prices can get up to $1,245 for The Supreme (size California King). The most popular option is The Allswell Hybrid, which costs $375 for a Queen.

What about mattress removal?: It’s not an option with Allswell.

Special features at Allswell: All of Allswell’s mattresses are made with CertiPUR-US certified foams. Each mattress is a hybrid made with foam and individually wrapped coils. The Luxe contains advanced cooling gel swirl foam. The Supreme contains an Energex temperature-regulating foam layer.

In addition to mattresses, you’ll find mattress toppers, towels, robes, and slippers at Allswell, which is Walmart’s first homegrown digital brand.

Brooklyn Bedding

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

What Brooklyn Bedding offers at a glance Models available: Signature, Aurora, Spartan, Bloom Hybrid, Bowery, Bowery Hybrid

Bed frame/base offerings: Yes

Pillows: Yes

Bedding: No

Length of sleep trial: 120 nights

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

Delivery: Free shipping

How long has Brooklyn Bedding been in business: Brooklyn Bedding has been around since 1995. The company founders pioneered bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

How much will you spend at Brooklyn Bedding: A Brooklyn Bedding Bowery mattress (size Twin) costs $499, but prices can climb up to $2,399 for the Spartan (size California King). The most popular model, the Brooklyn Signature, is $949 for a Queen.

What about mattress removal?: Brooklyn Bedding doesn’t offer mattress removal.

Special features at Brooklyn Bedding: The foam is CertiPUR-US Certified, and mattresses are made in the U.S.

Each Brooklyn Mattress has some material differences, like the Brooklyn Aurora and Spartan that are made with a layer infused with TitanCool, a patented phase change molecule that helps maintain skin temperature at 88 degrees. The Spartan is designed to help athletes recover. Customers can choose the firmness levels in the Brooklyn Signature mattress.

You can try out these mattresses at Brooklyn Bedding showrooms around the country.

Eight Sleep

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

What Eight Sleep offers at a glance Models available: Smart Bed; The Pod

Bed frame/base offerings: Yes

Pillows: Yes

Bedding: No

Length of sleep trial: 100 nights

Warranty: 10-year warranty on the foam mattress, 2-year warranty on the technology portion

Delivery: Free shipping

How long has Eight Sleep been in business: The company got its start in 2014.

How much will you spend at Eight Sleep: Eight Sleep has the highest starting price of any company profiled here, charging $995 for the Smart Bed (size Full). You’ll pay as much as $2,435 for The Pod (size California King). The most popular option — the Eight Sleep Smart Bed — costs $995 for a Queen.

What about mattress removal?: Mattress removal isn’t listed as an option.

Special features at Eight Sleep: All of Eight Sleep’s foams are CertiPUR-US approved, and the technology layer has passed the required certifications for consumer electronics products. Eight Sleep mattresses are made in the U.S.

Through its proprietary technology, The Pod balances every element of your body temperature and sleep environment to keep you thermoneutral. Each side of the bed can be regulated. The Smart Bed has temperature control, sleep tracking and a smart alarm to wake you up during the light sleep stage. The Pod offers biometric tracking and dynamic temperature regulation on both sides of the bed.

Consumers can pair the beds with the Eight Sleep App to learn more about how they sleep, trends, personalized coaching, and challenges.

Eight Sleep also sells blue wave glasses (which block out blue light) and waterproof mattress protectors.