With a great free plan and blistering connections, Speedify is an excellent choice if speed is your top priority. However, a small network size and lack of streaming support will certainly be missed by some.

Speedify is a unique VPN that aims to supercharge your internet speeds by bonding all available internet connections into one. If you have multiple connections, such as Ethernet, Wi-Fi, tethered mobile and more, Speedify works in the background to merge them together into a single fast connection.

In this full Speedify review, we put this ingenious speed solution to the test, and also explore whether or not it can compete with the biggest, most well-established VPNs on the market today.

Plans and Pricing

Speedify has a free single-device Starter Plan with a slightly measly 2GB/month data limit – recently reduced from a more generous 10GB. However, you don’t even to hand over your email address to get going, and the data limit is the only restriction – you’ll still be able to access Speedify’s blazing connections (which will make burning that 2GB even easier) and full server selection.

An Individual Plan unlocks unlimited data, and you can use five devices at once. Prices start from $8.99 on the monthly rolling contract, and fall to the equivalent of $5.99 a month if you stump up for a year upfront. Shell out for two years at once and you’ll get the equivalent of $3.99 a month, and the longest three-year plan ends up at a tempting $2.99 a month.

The Family Plan is interesting too, allowing five people to connect up to five devices each. It starts at $14.95/month, but you can get an annual plan for $8.95/month, a bi-annual plan for $6/month, and a three-year plan for $4.50/month. That’s an outstanding $0.90/month/person if you’re willing to lock in for so long. However, you could very reasonably go for a single plan with a provider that offers unlimited connections like IPVanish or Surfshark and cover everyone in your household as well.

Features

Speedify has clients for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. Its server network is comparatively small, with only around 200 servers in 38 countries, which is a little restrictive compared to some of the biggest hitters than have 10 or 20 times that.

You’ll be treated to a transparent privacy policy that states the company doesn’t keep a history of the sites you visit or the content you view. However, it does keep a log of your public IP address, your WiFi network name, the times you’ve connected, and the amount of data transferred. If you need absolute privacy and anonymity, then audited, anonymity-focused VPNs like ExpressVPN are a better choice.

However, while that might leave a little to be desired, Speedify’s free plan doesn’t subject you to anything worse than its paid-for version. That means you’ll see no limits on connection speed and, importantly, have no ads injected into the pages you visit like some other free providers. In Speedify’s own words: ‘To be blunt, we're trying to get you to pay for an unlimited account and will never do the creepy stuff that the free VPNs do.’ Fair enough, then.

Speedify’s most exciting features revolve around choosing how your connections are handled. You can specify whether to default to Wi-Fi or to use Wi-Fi only when all other options fail, for example. The software lets you bond multiple connections together to make one fast connection, though it didn’t make a huge difference in our testing. However, we do realize that the usefulness and performance of this feature may vary drastically depending on your network setup. You can also set daily or monthly limits per connection, which could be useful if you have metered internet.

Interface and in use

Installing Speedify takes a matter of seconds, and with the free 2GB plan you can test it out for yourself. Delving into the settings, there’s not much to report – just simple on/off switches for features like Connect at Startup, DNS Leak Protection, and Internet Kill Switch.

We were most interested in how fast Speedify could go and tested the VPN on our 75Mbps connection in the UK and on our 600Mbps US connection. The UK server performed well, giving us 65–68Mbps. The US server speed tests varied between 275Mbps and 403Mbps, with an average of 340Mbps.

Is this fast? Well, it’s one of the fastest VPNs out of all our recent tests, second only to Hotspot Shield. But, you will have to consider if your base connection can actually handle these incredible speeds – while Speedify claims to be able to speed up your internet, we’ve only seen mega speeds on internet connections that can match, so keep that in mind.

Unfortunately, Speedify falls down when trying to access geo-blocked content. It’s unable to access Netflix, Disney+, HBO, or Hulu, which is a shame, but for what it’s worth you can still access blocked YouTube videos. As one of the most popular VPN uses, streaming restricted content is a big benefit to any VPN, but Speedify seems not to have prioritized it.

In fact, it’s developed a ‘bypass’ feature which works like split tunnelling – when it detects you accessing Netflix, for instance, it bypasses the VPN entirely to allow you to stream. Putting time and effort into adding that feature indicates Speedify has no plans of sorting out its streaming woes any time soon, so don’t hold your breath on that one.

Support

Speedify has separate support sites for desktop and mobile. Both have a searchable knowledge base of common queries with useful short videos explaining every feature of the software.

Speedify also has email support that’s open from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Monday to Thursday and 8 AM to 4 PM EST on all other days. We sent a simple query asking how to use some features of the Linux client and received guidance within an hour.

While that’s not bad, we really would like to see 24/7 support like the leading providers offer. Getting responses in minutes – or even seconds – is just so helpful if you’re stuck with a problem that’s stopping you from getting on with what you’re doing, and waiting half an hour seems a bit archaic now we’ve been spoilt with live chat.

The competition

Speedify’s $2.99/month three-year plan is a great price, but if signing up for such a long contract makes you a little uncomfortable, then consider the $3.99/month one-year plan from Private Internet Access or Surfshark’s roughly $2-a-month two-year plan.

If you want to connect to region-locked content through your VPN, then forget Speedify. Instead, we’d recommend ExpressVPN or NordVPN, both of which can access just about every streaming service out there and feature on our best streaming VPN guide.

Speedify: Final verdict

Though Speedify’s channel bonding feature didn’t make a noticeable difference in our testing, the VPN’s server speeds are outstanding. We were also impressed by the well-featured free plan. However, Speedify has next to no regional content unblocking, so if you want to stream content meant for another country, then look elsewhere.

Otherwise, Speedify is a well-rounded service that's easy to recommend – just make sure that you're willing to sacrifice streaming support for speed and that you can live with its limitations.

Specs

Supported platforms: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux

Supported protocols: Proprietary bonding protocol

No. of servers: 200+

No. of countries: 38

Country of registration: USA

Payment options: Credit card, PayPal

Real name necessary? Yes

Encryption protocol: AES-128

Data usage: Unlimited (2GB free)

Bandwidth usage: Unlimited

Max. no. of simultaneously connected devices: Five

Customer support: Email

Privacy policy: No identifiable logging