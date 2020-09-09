Xbox Series X price, release date and pre-orders unveiled — what you need to know

Microsoft has waited a long time to reveal the Xbox Series X price, release date and pre-order info, but the wait is over. The console will cost $500; it will launch on November 10; you can finance it via Xbox All Access for a $35-per-month fee; you can pre-order it starting on September 22.

Information comes from the official Xbox Series X website, accompanied by a note from Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s Xbox division. In addition to revealing the system’s price, release date and pre-order date, Spencer reiterates key features such as the Xbox Series X’s processor, GPU, SSD and other hardware that will put it miles ahead of the Xbox One.

One interesting thing about the announcement is the commitment to offering Xbox Series X through the Xbox All Access program — and at a slight discount, too. The Xbox All Access program is a financing plan that lets you pay off an Xbox console over a period of 24 months; the Xbox One has this option as well. While $35 per month is considerably more expensive than the Xbox One plan ($23 per month), you’ll also get 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

To buy an Xbox Series X outright plus a 24-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription would cost $860; the Xbox All Access plan discounts the whole project to $840 (provided you pay on time each month, of course). Granted, $20 over the course of two years isn’t much of a discount, and if you miss a month, you could be in real trouble. But it’s a fair price for those who can’t afford a new console outright.

The blog post also covers key Xbox Series X features we've heard about before. The console supports ray-tracing; its SSD loads games very fast; you can suspend and Quick-Resume multiple games; you can theoretically get frame rates up to 120 frames per second. In terms of games, you get select backwards compatibility back through the original Xbox (including every game on Xbox One), Smart Delivery to upgrade current-gen titles to next-gen versions for free and Xbox Game Pass, which supports first-party games on launch day. There’s some information about GPU shading, chat latency and HDMI innovations as well, but they’re a little in-the-weeds for everyday players.

Now that we have all the pertinent info from Microsoft about console pricing and pre-orders, all we need is for Sony to follow suit and tell us the price and release date for the PS5. Then, potential buyers will have the last piece of the puzzle before they commit later this year.