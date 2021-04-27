Uncharted 4 is now playable at 60fps — but there's a huge catch

If you've been waiting for Uncharted 4 to get the 60fps treatment, that day is upon us — but there's a huge caveat.

Rather than utilising the PS5's backwards compatibility for features like Game Boost to give it a refresh, an unofficial solution has presented itself instead — but it sacrifices resolution for the increased framerate.

The PS5's Game Boost feature is giving PS4 games a revamp on the next-gen console, with improvements like shorter load times and a framerate bump.

Titles like Ghost of Tsushima and God of War are already benefitting from it in terms of their framerate and resolution. Sucker Punch's samurai game now runs at 60fps on the PS5, while God of War is playable in 4K at 60fps.

The unofficial Uncharted 4 mod for PS4 is up there in terms of framerate, but the 540p resolution is less than ideal.

Modder illusion has figured out a way to get Uncharted 4 to run at 60fps on PS4, which they detail on their blog. But in order to get a consistent framerate, the resolution takes a hit.

Unlike the unofficial Bloodborne mod which souped up the game with a sizzling 4K/ 60fps combo, the Uncharted 4 mod pairs the increased framerate with 540p resolution — close to what you'd get on an old cathode-ray-tube TV set.

This mod was done on the base PS4 console, but in the comments of their YouTube video showing the game in action with the mod enabled, illusion says it's likely that the PS4 Pro could manage 60fps at 720p "in gpu limited scenes" — but the console would "still be cpu limited in combat."

That's not the only negative to take into account. The mod sees the game suffer from a number of glitches too. You can see an example of that in the screenshot from MP1st below.

(Image credit: MP1st)

The site tested the mod on a PS4 console, saying there are "many graphical glitches" at 540p/ 60fps. But the game did maintain 60fps in cutscenes and combat. Again, they speculate that the PS4 Pro is almost certainly better equipped to squeeze out a higher resolution than the PS4 with the mod.

Whether Naughty Dog will follow Sucker Punch's suit and offer PS5 players a next-gen makeover, we don't know. It may not be worth it for a five year-old game, but on the other hand, a lot of PlayStation gamers are fans of the PlayStation exclusive series. Until it does though, fans will continue tinkering.